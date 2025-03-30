Claudio Echeverri is set to head to Spain on loan after Pep Guardiola drew up a plan for the new Manchester City youngster, according to a report.

Echeverri is a 19-year-old attacker who can play as a No 10 or as a winger on either flank. He came through the River Plate academy setup before going on to play 48 times in their first team, chipping in with four goals and eight assists.

Man City swooped for Echeverri in January 2024 after identifying him as one of the best young talents in South America.

The playmaker returned to River Plate on loan before arriving at the Etihad in February.

As per Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Echeverri is ‘one step away’ from reaching an agreement to join City’s affiliate club Girona on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Echeverri has been linked with Roma in recent days, and those rumours intensified when he was spotted in the Italian capital.

But reports have described this as simply a coincidence, with the player instead poised to join Girona and remain within the City Football Group.

Echeverri will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of City team-mate Savinho, who shone at Girona before moving to the Etihad and developing under Pep Guardiola.

TyC Sports add that Guardiola has mapped out Echeverri’s route into the City first team.

While the teenager is unlikely to feature for the remainder of the season, he will continue training with the senior squad to learn from them and hone his craft.

Claudio Echeverri eyeing future City success

He will then gain a full season of top-flight experience in Europe with Girona before – hopefully – returning as a better player in summer 2026.

It is thought that Echeverri will then be capable of fighting for starts at City.

Echeverri could help City move on from Kevin De Bruyne, whose future is up in the air with his contract winding down. However, it is important to note that City are also planning to spend big sums on a new No 10 this summer, with Florian Wirtz a top option.

City chiefs will hope that Echeverri can have a similar impact to compatriot Julian Alvarez. The latter also joined from River Plate and went on to score 36 goals in 103 matches, helping the Citizens to win trophies such as the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

While it was disappointing that City sold Alvarez last summer, the £82m they received for him helped to increase their transfer funds significantly.

Man City transfers: Pedri link; £50m talks

Meanwhile, City have been tipped to move for two exciting stars as they seek midfield reinforcements.

Sensational reports claim Guardiola could raid former club Barcelona for Pedri.

The 22-year-old is supposedly a ‘priority’ target for City as Guardiola views him as an ‘ideal’ signing.

Eintracht Frankfurt ace Hugo Larsson is another midfielder City are thought to be keen on.

Sky Germany state that City are in talks for Larsson as they try to tee up a £50m deal.

