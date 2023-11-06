Star’s Man City career believed to be over despite ‘stunning season’, as contract refusal sparks 2024 exit

Manchester City will not offer a contract extension to a player who enjoyed a ‘stunning season’ last year, with a report claiming an exit in 2024 will now take shape.

It was a truly memorably campaign for Man City who secured a historic treble last term. However, it was also a campaign to look back fondly upon for back-up goalkeeper, Zack Steffen.

The American, 28, spent the year on loan to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough. Boro ultimately fell short in the play-offs, though Steffen was among the club’s standout performers and enjoyed a ‘stunning season’ according to the Sun.

Steffen underwent knee surgery once the campaign concluded. The three to four month timescale put on his recovery ensured a decision on his future was put on hold over the summer.

Pep Guardiola can already call upon Ederson who is widely regarded as one of world football’s finest goalkeepers.

Adequate back-up is provided by Stefan Ortega, thus leaving Steffen in a difficult spot.

The Sun claimed back in May that Steffen would be moved on in the off-season, though his subsequent knee surgery laid waste to a transfer.

Fast forward to present day and according to a fresh update from Football Insider, it’s game over for Steffen at the Etihad.

The online outlet state Man City will not offer the USA international a new contract. Given his current deal expires in the summer of 2025, an exit in 2024 will now take shape.

City reportedly ‘plan to let Steffen leave’, though whether that’ll be in January or at season’s end isn’t yet clear.

Nonetheless, what is clear is Steffen ‘has no long-term future at the club’ and may have already played his final match for City.

City will expect to collect a fee for a player who did his transfer value a world of good while loaned to Middlesbrough.

Steffen also has international pedigree having amassed 29 caps for the USMNT.

Steffen’s final Man City match one to forget

If the stopper doesn’t turn out for Man City again, his final match for the club will be one he would much rather forget.

Steffen got the nod in the 2022 FA Cup semi-final clash against Liverpool. With City already trailing, Steffen dawdled on the ball, allowing Sadio Mane to nip in and bundle home Liverpool’s second of three goals on the day.

City fought back, but could not overcome the deficit upon bowing out of the FA Cup via a 3-2 scoreline. Liverpool would go on to lift the FA Cup a month later.

Steffen bounced back in style at Boro, though if FI are correct, he’ll be denied the chance to redeem himself at the Etihad.

