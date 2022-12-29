Man City start scouting Argentine midfield jewel but must catch up with Newcastle, Wolves in transfer race

Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Argentine midfield starlet Maximo Perrone, according to a report – but it has been claimed elsewhere that two other Premier League clubs have already made moves.

Perrone currently plays for Velez Sarsfield in his native country, having made his professional debut back in March. By now, he has 33 appearances for their first team to his name. He has contributed three goals and two assists so far.

About to turn 20 years old in January, Perrone could be destined for bigger things. He has already been linked with a transfer to the Premier League with Newcastle United.

In fact, there has been a feeling that Newcastle look the most likely side to sign Perrone, with a deal described as being close recently.

Reports are now revealing that Newcastle are not the only side coming forward for the youngster, though. According to Record, in addition to the Magpies, Wolves have also made approaches already to Velez Sarsfield regarding the player.

And Ole have now added the Premier League champions into contention. The latest claim is that Manchester City have been scouting Perrone recently.

Pep Guardiola’s side would likely only make a move if they discovered another of his suitors were ready to bid. There is also the risk of Benfica buying Perrone as a replacement for his compatriot Enzo Fernandez, who has earned plenty of admirers after playing his part in Argentina’s World Cup win.

Hence, Man City will have to be alert to any further movement by Newcastle, Wolves or the Portuguese outfit if they want to win the race for Perrone.

Maximo Perrone would be one for the future

As a defensive midfielder, it seems unlikely Perrone would be a regular starter for Man City instantly. They already have the likes of Rodri and Kalvin Phillips in his position.

But City have been working with an eye to the future in recent years, a strategy which has persuaded them to try and sign several talented prospects from a young age.

Neither Ole nor Record have explained how much Perrone might cost. Previous reports have suggested a value in the region of £12.4million.

It is clearly a figure within reach for financially powerful clubs like Man City and Newcastle, as long as they deem Perrone to be worth it.

His contract with Velez Sarsfield is only due to last until the end of December 2023. Therefore, it is quite feasible that he could be on the move within 12 months.

Man City are now taking in information about him and have been watching him in person down in South America.

Perrone’s own thoughts about which destination would be the most appropriate for him are not yet clear. It seems evident he would have to be patient if he was to join City, but being worthy of links with the Premier League champions suggests he can reach a high level in his career.

For now, his focus must be on developing his game further with Velez Sarsfield. But he might not be there for too much longer.

