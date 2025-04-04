Statue ‘not enough’ for Kevin De Bruyne as Pep Guardiola and fans react to Man City exit

There has been an outpouring of love for Kevin De Bruyne after the Manchester City hero confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer.

There has been speculation about De Bruyne’s future all season as his contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign. The midfielder is a legend at the Etihad, but Man City have been unwilling to offer him a new deal due to his recent injury problems.

In a statement, De Bruyne has announced that he will leave City on a free transfer this summer, ending an amazing 10-year spell.

“Dear Manchester. Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading,” he wrote.

“So I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes.

“That day is here— and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you—and to this city.

“Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me EVERYTHING.

“I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what — we won EVERYTHING.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family.

“‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids’ passports— and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME.

“We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.

“Let’s enjoy these last moments together! Much love, Kdb.”

Ahead of City’s game against rivals Manchester United on Sunday, Pep Guardiola was asked about De Bruyne’s exit.

The Man City manager said: “It’s a sad day. What he gives all of us which is humanity and of course, I don’t have to tell you his influence on our success in the last decade – it would be impossible to imagine without him.

“It’s a sad day because a part of us is leaving. When Vincent Kompany left or Sergio Aguero left or David Silva – these players that have made such a big contribution – it’s a sad day.

“We still have 10 games and hopefully 11, six games at home, that we can enjoy with our fans and he will get I’m pretty sure, the love and recognition that he deserves.”

De Bruyne leaves a Man City ‘legend’

Guardiola added that there is ‘no doubt’ De Bruyne is one of the greatest players in both City and Premier League history.

While some City fans suspected this was coming, it is still an emotional day.

On X, formerly Twitter, @ErlingRoIe wrote: “I don’t think a statue is enough for Kevin De Bruyne. He deserves more than that.”

@City_Chief added: “Kevin De Bruyne deserves a statue outside the Etihad. No debate, no delay. It should be commissioned already!

“A legend who defined an era.”

Sky Sports analyst Dougie Critchley wrote: “Kevin De Bruyne. I love the story… deemed not good enough by Chelsea, leaving, dominating the Bundesliga, doubted when he returns as their [City’s] record signing…

“He leaves as the best player, the most decisive player of the most dominant team in Premier League history! LEGEND!”

De Bruyne is known to be keen on moving to the US next, though San Diego FC have admitted his wages will likely be too expensive for them.

If no other MLS clubs come forward for the Belgian superstar then he could end up heading to Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne is far from the only player expected to leave City this summer.

Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are just some of the other 10 players who could be on the move, too.

Such exits will help to create room on the wage bill for Tijjani Reijnders to join from AC Milan.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he is a strong candidate to bolster City’s midfield.

