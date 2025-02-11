Manchester City are ready to provide Manchester United with competition for Dutch ace Xavi Simons, it has been claimed.

Simons secured a permanent move away from Paris Saint-Germain in January, as RB Leipzig paid €50million (£41.7m / $51.6m) to sign the loanee on a long-term basis. However, the central attacking midfielder – who can also play as a left winger – is unlikely to stay at Leipzig for long as he is already eyeing a big switch to an illustrious European club.

While Leipzig would ideally like Simons to stay for the long run, they know they can generate significant profit by selling him this summer.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, Man City have burst into the race for Simons.

Pep Guardiola has identified Simons as his ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who looks increasingly likely to depart the Etihad when his contract expires on June 30.

Man City will have to pay a premium to sign 21-year-old Simons, however.

The report adds that Leipzig will demand €100m or more (over £83.5m / $103.2m) for Simons as they view him as a supreme talent.

Xavi Simons battle heating up

There looks set to be a major transfer battle for Simons’ services at the end of the campaign. German journalist Christian Falk suggested on Friday that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ could help the Netherlands international leave Leipzig for a top Premier League club.

City are firmly in the race for Simons, though they will have to fend off rivals such as Man Utd and Liverpool to snare him.

Falk added that he expects Simons to move in an €80m (£66.7m / $82.7m) deal, but it may cost City even more than that.

It is important to note that Simons is not the only No 10 City admire, as they have also shortlisted Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz.

Man City transfers: Grealish exit advice; midfielder battle

Meanwhile, a pundit has discussed the situation facing Jack Grealish as he struggles to pick up starts under Guardiola.

Stan Collymore thinks Grealish is ‘nowhere near the required level’ to return to Aston Villa, having previously left his boyhood club in a £100m deal.

Instead, Collymore thinks the winger will join West Ham United or head to the Saudi Pro League.

While Grealish could soon leave the Etihad, Atalanta midfielder Ederson is a candidate to join City this summer.

The likes of City and United hold strong interest in Ederson amid his impressive form in Italy.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Atalanta are demanding €60m (£49m / $62m) before selling their Brazilian star.

Who needs Xavi Simons most?

By Steve Pearson

Simons can play on the left side of the attack, though his primary position is a more centralised No 10.

Ruben Amorim has brought his customary 3-4-2-1 formation to Man Utd and there are two spots behind the striker Simons could fill.

Interestingly, Bruno Fernandes – who initially occupied one of those positions – has been used in a deeper role on occasion of late. Against FCSB on Thursday night, Fernandes played in central midfield, with Kobbie Mainoo pushing up into a more advanced role.

Liverpool, meanwhile, never operated with a conventional No 10 under Jurgen Klopp. But with Arne Slot now at the helm, Simons looks tailor-made for his fellow Dutchman’s 4-2-3-1 line-up.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have split time in the No 10 position this season. Simons may well be viewed as an upgrade on both.

Man City’s interest may hinge on the future of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian legend is out of contract at season’s end and wanted by MLS clubs including expansion side San Diego FC.

As such, Simons looks to be an excellent fit for each of the three English sides in the mix. As Fabrizio Romano has mentioned, the Dutchman’s future is definitely one to watch come the summer.

One interesting point to note is Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp is now the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

While the German will obviously act in the best interests of his employers, Liverpool may find themselves with a slight advantage if there is a decision to make on which club’s offer to accept.