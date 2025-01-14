Manchester City are on the verge of making Vitor Reis their second January signing, while Pep Guardiola’s side also hold interest in Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, as per reports.

Man City are active in the January market as Etihad chiefs know they need to bolster Guardiola’s squad to help the side get back in the mix for trophies. Abdukodir Khusanov looks set to be the first new arrival of the winter window, as City agreed a deal for him on Friday.

Khusanov is poised to become the first Uzbekistan star to feature in the Premier League after City finalised a £42m (€49.9m / $51.2m) package with Lens for his services.

But he is not the only centre-back set to join City’s ranks. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens have also forged an ‘agreement’ with Palmeiras for highly rated Brazilian Reis.

Romano has given the move his ‘here we go’ stamp of approval. City are expected to pay €35m (£29.5m / $35.9m) for Reis, who is viewed as one of the best young talents in South America.

City and Palmeiras are currently checking all documents before the 18-year-old travels to England to undergo a medical and pen his new contract.

Palmeiras had been hoping to keep Reis until the summer to help them in the Club World Cup.

After learning of this demand, City held talks over loaning the defender back to Palmeiras until the start of next season. However, Romano states that City are poised to snare Reis immediately, which suggests Palmeiras have caved.

Man City in for Juventus full-back Cambiaso

Reis will not be the last player to join City this month, either. According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Juve full-back Cambiaso is next up on City’s wish list.

The reigning Premier League champions are keeping tabs on Cambiaso’s situation, with Guardiola an admirer of his ability.

Juve view the versatile defender as an ‘important player’, though a significant bid might get them to change their minds.

City believe Cambiaso can compete with Josko Gvardiol at left-back while also providing cover at right-back if needed. Guardiola has confirmed that current right-back Kyle Walker is aiming to leave on a permanent deal this month.

Cambiaso, 24, has a contract which runs until June 2029 and has previously been valued at €40m (£33.7m / $41m).

City were first linked with the player in December and they could now step up their interest in him.

Man City transfers: Striker signing close; Man Utd battle

City could make it four signings too, as Omar Marmoush is their top striker target to help Erling Haaland out.

According to reports in Germany, Marmoush is very close to joining City from Eintracht Frankfurt.

City have already agreed personal terms with the in-form Egyptian and are now working on a deal with Frankfurt.

City could also challenge Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes if Cambiaso proves a difficult target to sign.

City have reportedly joined United and Real Madrid in the chase for Mendes, who is keen on a move away from PSG.

Contract talks between PSG and the player have stalled, resulting in him being given a €65m (£55m / $66m) price tag.

City transfers quiz – who joined first?