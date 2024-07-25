Man City submit bid for mercurial Barcelona target as Atleti learn Julian Alvarez price tag

Manchester City have launched a proposal to sign Dani Olmo amid fierce competition from Barcelona, according to reports, while Atletico Madrid have discovered how much they will need to pay for Julian Alvarez.

Olmo enjoyed a brilliant Euro 2024 campaign, putting in several classy performances and notching three goals and two assists to help Spain win the tournament in Germany. The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger on either flank, shared the Golden Boot with players such as Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala and was in contention for the Golden Ball award too, which was ultimately given to his team-mate Rodri.

Olmo was already a highly rated player at RB Leipzig before the Euros, but he is now one of the most sought-after stars in Europe.

The playmaker had a €60million (£51m) release clause in his Leipzig contract which was extended until July 20 after Spain reached the Euros final.

DON’T MISS: Man City receive £33m transfer blow over top Liverpool target but Pep Guardiola favourite set to stay

No club ended up activating that exit clause in time, though there is still a good chance Olmo will secure a big transfer this summer.

Premier League sides including Man City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with Olmo in recent months.

Fabrizio Romano has attempted to dampen speculation that the 26-year-old will head to City, but the rumours continue regardless.

As per French reporter Santi Aouna, City are in an intense transfer battle with Barcelona to snap Olmo up.

Man City transfers: Olmo in, Alvarez out?

Barca are ‘pushing’ to win the race and have scheduled a meeting with Olmo’s agent for this weekend. City, though, have responded by submitting an opening bid for him.

The exact size of City’s offer has yet to emerge, though if this claim is to be believed then it is a sign of real intent from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Olmo ‘prefers’ a move to Barca, as he came through their academy, while such a move would also allow the creative star to return to his home country of Spain.

But Aouna adds that Barca will need to sell at least one player before they can launch an offer that Leipzig will consider.

This gives City the opportunity to strike a deal with Leipzig first and then convince Olmo on a move to the Premier League by offering him a huge wage.

The Bundesliga ace may prefer a switch to Barca, but it might not take too much persuasion to get him to join City. After all, there are clear similarities between the two clubs thanks to Guardiola.

While City are eager to land Olmo, centre-forward Alvarez is facing an uncertain future. He wants to start more often and that is unlikely to happen while Erling Haaland remains at the club.

Alvarez’s frustration has led to interest from multiple big clubs, including Atletico Madrid.

Last week, it emerged that there are ‘genuine fears’ at City that the Argentine star will ditch Guardiola and push for a move to Atleti or one of his other suitors.

According to an update from City insider Sam Lee, Alvarez and his family are hoping to move to a warmer country in the near future, news which will delight Atleti.

Unfortunately for Diego Simeone’s side, they may struggle to pay the price needed for the 24-year-old. That is because City want an initial fee of £60m, plus £17m in potential add-ons, in order to sell the World Cup winner.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti have this kind of money to spend. The La Liga giants are on the lookout for a new No 9 after losing Spain captain Alvaro Morata to AC Milan.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Man City to keep vital player despite Saudi agreement; Al-Ittihad turn attention to West Ham star