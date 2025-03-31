Manchester City are plotting a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as they plan for a big summer transfer window with multiple additions and outgoings, TEAMtalk understands.

Pep Guardiola’s side have had a poor season by their standards and their last hope of silverware is winning the FA Cup, in which they’ll face Nottingham Forest in the semi-final.

As we have consistently reported, Man City are keen to strengthen all over the pitch and their incoming sporting director Hugo Viana is looking at several targets.

TEAMtalk understands that Reijnders figures highly on Man City’s shortlist. They have been scouting the 26-year-old extensively this season and have already enquiries to understand the conditions of a potential deal.

Reijnders is one of Milan’s most important players, having made 43 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring an impressive 13 goals in the process.

The box-to-box midfielder signed a new contract with Milan earlier this month, which lasts until 2030. Sources state that although he is happy with the Italian side, he could be tempted to join a club fighting for elite trophies.

Milan, meanwhile, have had a largely disappointing season. Despite Reiijnders’ good form, the club sits ninth in the Serie A table, and risk missing out on European football next season, something that could influence the Dutch international’s decision if a top club comes in for him, with Barcelona also in the mix.

Reijnders more tempted by Barcelona than Man City – sources

Milan are well aware of the growing interest in Reijnders and are keen to keep hold of him, but know it may be a challenge. Milan will demand £60m for the midfielder this summer, although suitors believe they can strike a deal for less.

TEAMtalk understands that along with Man City, Barcelona are also admirers of Reijnders and are keeping close tabs on his situation.

His hefty price tag is an obstacle for the Catalans, but if they are able to generate funds from player sales a transfer could become feasible.

Money and prestige talks in football and there will be a big choice to make for Reijnders should Barcelona come knocking.

Man City would also be of interest to the Dutchman but sources suggest that he would be more tempted by the opportunity to play for Barcelona.

Barca manager Hansi Flick is understood to be a huge fan of Reijnders and there have been some moves made. If Man City want to land Reijnders they must move quickly to beat other suitors to his signature.

Tijjani Reijnders profile

By Samuel Bannister

In a fairly turbulent season for AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders has been a shining light.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Italy when Milan bought him from AZ in 2023. He was largely playing as a no.8 in the Eredivisie, but has adapted his game over time in Serie A.

Reijnders played 50 times in his debut season with Milan, variably as a holding midfielder, box-to-box player or no.10.

He has operated in all those roles again this season, but his best form has arguably been when supporting the striker in an attacking midfield role. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that his goal tally has greatly increased – even in an inconsistent Milan side.

Able to burst into the box, Reijnders has good timing and movement, as well as the finishing touch. While his goalscoring rate has caught the eye, Reijnders makes plenty of key passes.

Reijnders could improve with his ball-winning ability, which is another reason why he may be better suited to an attacking midfield berth. That said, he outlined in October 2024 that his preferred role is as a box-to-box no.8, where he can combine all of his abilities.

By the start of the 2025-26 season, Reijnders will be 27 years old – an age that usually represents a player’s prime. With the progress he has been making at Milan, he seems on track for it to be a peak point of his career.

