Manchester City have contacted Eintracht Frankfurt about a move for talented forward Omar Marmoush and a blockbuster January transfer is on the cards, per TEAMtalk sources.

Various reports claimed last week that Man City were very interested in Marmoush and the Premier League giants have now stepped up their pursuit with a formal enquiry.

Pep Guardiola’s side have made contact to gauge the possibility of signing the Egyptian international this month and Frankfurt would reluctantly sell him for the right price.

TEAMtalk understands that a bid of £50million could be enough to lure Marmoush away from Frankfurt. Man City are in a good position with regards to the PL’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and can spend this window, despite 130 alleged breaches hanging over them.

Guardiola is open to signing a new forward to fill the void left by Julian Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid last summer. There are a number of players on Man City’s shortlist but Marmoush figures highly.

Marmoush could compete with Erling Haaland for a starting spot and can also play as a winger, so he would provide cover in multiple positions for Man City.

Marmoush has made it clear to his entourage that he is keen to join a Premier League club and is very interested in a potential switch to the Etihad.

Man City considering big move for Marmoush

Frankfurt are in a strong position with Marmoush as he’s under contract until 2027, but sources are clear that a £50million bid would make them seriously consider a mid-season sale.

Sources state that Man City are keen to move quickly on a deal and more developments on this story are expected in the very near future.

The German side have had a fantastic season so far and Marmoush has been key to that. They sit third in the Bundesliga table and look set to qualify for European football next season.

Man City have two priorities for the January window – signing a new forward and a midfielder – as Guardiola looks to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

The Cityzens have been through a dismal run of form and dropped to sixth in the table, although they seem to have turned a corner after winning their last two matches.

Man City could also look to bring in a new right-back to replace Kyle Walker, who has concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League, but that is more likely next summer.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of goalkeeper Ederson who also has interest from Saudi Arabia. It’s therefore possible Man City sign a new shot-stopper, but again, that’s more likely at the end of the season.

