Manchester City have failed with a loan bid for Juventus star Douglas Luiz, while they are also keen on one of his Brazilian compatriots, it has been revealed.

Man City are in need of a new defensive midfielder who can provide cover until Rodri returns. The Ballon d’Or winner is hoping to return shortly before the end of the current campaign after suffering an ACL injury in September.

City have struggled without the influential Spaniard as he is the best in the world at breaking up opposition attacks and protecting his own defence.

Pep Guardiola’s side endured a tough run between late October and Boxing Day, which saw them fall way behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, get knocked out of the League Cup and also run the risk of being dumped out of the Champions League.

That run demonstrated just how important Rodri is, with Etihad chiefs determined to find a suitable replacement in the winter transfer window.

According to The Times, City have stepped up their pursuit of Juve’s Luiz by submitting a loan ‘offer’ for his services.

However, the bid was ‘rejected out of hand’ by the Serie A giants as it did not include an obligation to buy.

Juve want to either sell Luiz this month or ship him out on a loan with an obligation, as he has failed to live up to expectations since his €50million (£42m / $52.5m) move from Aston Villa last summer.

City are keen to reunite with the Brazil star, viewing him as an effective replacement for Rodri given his Premier League experience. Luiz was on City’s books between 2017 and 2019 but never actually made an appearance for the club as he spent those two years on loan at sister club Girona.

Douglas Luiz, Ederson Silva both on Man City radar

City must now decide whether they want to meet Juve’s demands for the 26-year-old or hunt alternative targets.

The report adds that fellow Brazilian Ederson Silva, who currently represents Atalanta, is another player of interest to City.

If the Citizens fail to land either Luiz or Ederson, then Guardiola will likely be forced to use John Stones or Manuel Akanji in defensive midfield until the end of the season, as Mateo Kovacic is unable to replace Rodri on his own.

City would then have six months to identify another player who can bolster their midfield, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi an option.

The reigning Premier League champions have already spent around £126m (€149m / $157m) to bring in Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush this month.

Man City want second Juve ace

It must be noted that Luiz is not the only Juve star City are interested in, having made contact for left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on Friday that City will intensify their pursuit of Cambiaso in the coming days, with Guardiola having endorsed the move.

But City may have to wait until the summer as the €60-65m (up to £55m / $68.3m) bid they are drawing up will fall short of Juve’s €80m (£67.6m / $84.1m) demands.

Cambiaso can also operate at right-back if needed, and City have allowed Kyle Walker to move on.

The Englishman has joined AC Milan on loan with an option to buy.

In a lengthy goodbye message, Walker said he’ll ‘be forever grateful’ for what Guardiola and City have done for his career.

Who joined City first?