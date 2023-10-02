Man City summer signing backed to become ‘best in world’ by former Belgium international

Man City summer signing Jeremy Doku has been backed to become one of the best players in the world thanks to the development he will undergo at the Etihad.

Doku joined Pep Guardiola’s side earlier this summer after leaving French side Stade Rennais in what was one of the more surprising moves of the window, given City’s current squad of impressive attacking options.

The winger made a £52m move from the Ligue 1 side and joined a long list of attacking players at the Etihad, including Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as well as attack-minded midfielders such as Bernardo Silva and injured Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne was believed to be a key factor in getting a deal for Doku over the line. The current Man City star had been full of praise for his fellow countryman whilst the club were deliberating over several attacking assets this summer.

Surprisingly Doku has not had to bide him time under Guardiola and has already started four of the five Premier League games he has been involved in and netted his first goal for the club in last month’s 3-1 win over West Ham.

He arrived at the Etihad with a view of replacing Riyad Mahrez who left Manchester for Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in July. The winger made 236 appearances appearances for City after joining from Leicester in 2018 and netted 78 goals during his five years with the club.

At 21 years old Doku is likely to be a future star at Man City and will undoubtedly benefit from playing and training alongside the expertise held by the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as well as under the teachings of Guardiola.

Before arriving in Manchester, Doku made 92 appearances for Rennes, notching 12 goals and offering up ten assists across all competitions.

Doku backed to become a future star under Guardiola’s guidance

Former Belgium international Paul Van Himst, who watched Doku as a youngster, has backed the attacker to become one of the best players in the world as he develops at City under the guidance of Guardiola.

The Spaniard has previous for helping wingers reach the top of their game, as demonstrated by the likes of 23-year-old Phil Foden and former Aston Villa star Jack Grealish who, despite a difficult start to life at the Etihad, has improved massively in recent months.

Van Himst insisted Doku is one of the Premier League’s future stars after what he saw from the youngster growing up.

Speaking to RTBF, Van Himst said: “I have known him since he was young because he played with my grandson at Under-16 or Under-18 level. He is terribly fast. What is good for him is that he is an individualist.”

But the Belgian insisted Man City is where he will really hone his craft, he said: “But now that he left for Man City he will learn to play in a team. At City if he plays two games and doesn’t give the ball that much, the others won’t give him the ball either. In a year’s time I think he will be one of the best players in the world. He has so many qualities.”

Much like Van Himst, Doku spent time within Anderlecht’s youth academy before graduating to the first team. But unlike Doku, Van Himst spent most of his career with Anderlecht, racking up 200 appearances and 119 goals for the club whereas Doku made just 37 appearances for the Belgian side during his brief spell in the senior squad.

