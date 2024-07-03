Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been linked with an exit in recent months and he’s just received an astronomical contract offer from Saudi Arabia, per reports.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are preparing for another big transfer window as they look to lure some of Europe’s biggest stars to the Gulf State.

Several key Man City stars have been targeted. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Kevin de Bruyne is also the subject of serious interest from Saudi as he heads into the final 12 months of his contract.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are the two clubs with a serious interest in Ederson.

The duo have now taken a ‘step forward’ in their efforts to sign the Brazilian shot-stopper, by ‘making an offer’ to him.

It’s claimed that both clubs have put forward a contract proposal worth €60m (£50.8m), which works out at €30m (£25.4m) per year, or just under £470,000 per week.

Ederson currently earns £100,000 per week with Man City, so the offer represents a staggering 370 percent increase on his current deal.

Saudi ‘waiting’ for Ederson response

Merlo states that Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are now ‘waiting’ for Ederson’s decision and if given the green light, they are ready to open talks with Man City over a fee.

The 30-year-old is under contract at the Etihad until 2026 so Pep Guardiola’s side are under no immediate pressure to sell their shot-stopper.

Ederson is a vital cog in the Man City squad and started all but two of the Premier League matches he was available for last season.

He joined City back in 2017 and has made 332 appearances for the English champions – winning 17 major trophies in the process, including six league titles.

It’s been suggested that City could entertain offers in the region of £40m for Ederson this summer.

Reports last month suggested that Ederson started ‘acting strangely’ after he was hooked for Stefan Ortega in the penultimate Premier League match of the season, leading to speculation that his ‘head may have been turned.’

Given the staggering contract offer on the table, it wouldn’t be a major shock to see him leave the Etihad.

City could look to bring in a replacement if Ederson does leave although their back-up keeper, Ortega, is a top player in his own right.

Fabrizio Romano has previously predicted that if the Brazilian leaves the Etihad then Guardiola would be happy to have Ortega as his new number one.

