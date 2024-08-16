Man City take centre stage for stunning Real Madrid swoop, with star to ‘review’ future and Liverpool ruled out

Manchester City are the best-placed English club to snare Rodrygo from Real Madrid, with Liverpool no longer in the mix, according to reports.

Rodrygo broke through at Santos and went on to register 17 goals and eight assists in 80 games for the famed Brazilian side before moving to Real Madrid in July 2019. The deal was initially agreed in June 2018, with Madrid paying Santos €45million for the attacker.

Rodrygo is now 23 years old and has established himself as a key part of Madrid’s success. The Brazil star generally plays on the right wing but can also operate as a left winger or centre-forward if needed.

Rodrygo has so far managed 54 goals and 41 assists in 217 appearances for Los Blancos, helping them win trophies including two Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti often relied on Rodrygo and his compatriot Vinicius Junior up front last season, and the electric pair caused opposition defenders all sorts of problems. However, things will now change at the Bernabeu as Kylian Mbappe and Endrick have both arrived.

During the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, Ancelotti managed to fit all of Mbappe, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham into one team. However, Rodrygo’s game time could still decrease as Mbappe expects to become the club’s new talisman.

On Thursday, it was claimed that Liverpool are plotting a blockbuster move to bring Rodrygo to the Premier League.

However, The Athletic have now provided an important update on the forward’s future. They state that Man City are actually in a far better position to land Rodrygo, having been in contact with his entourage earlier this year. Plus, City boss Pep Guardiola is understood to be a huge fan of the 27-cap international and would love to add him to his team.

Man City transfers: Guardiola gets Rodrygo lift

In a major boost for City, Rodrygo is poised to ‘review’ his future at Madrid. He will spend the 2024-25 campaign in the Spanish capital to see how it plays out with Mbappe, before making a decision on his future next summer.

Should Ancelotti fail to give Rodrygo enough minutes, then City will be at the front of the queue to snare him in a big-money deal.

The Liverpool Echo, meanwhile, add that City will not face competition from rivals Liverpool for the player’s signature.

Liverpool have previously expressed an interest in Rodrygo, but they are understood to be pursuing different targets at this stage.

City must now decide whether to wait for Rodrygo or try and snare one or two new forwards this summer. They have sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in a huge £82m deal, while Oscar Bobb has suffered a leg fracture and is now facing a period on the sidelines.

