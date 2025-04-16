Bernardo Silva could follow Kevin De Bruyne out of the Etihad this summer as talks have begun over the Manchester City star’s next move, it has been revealed.

Silva arrived in the Premier League in July 2017 when Man City paid Monaco £43million for his services. The versatile midfielder has gone on to play 396 times for City, registering 69 goals and 71 assists. Silva has played a key role in the Citizens winning a host of trophies under Pep Guardiola, including the Champions League, six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

Silva has regularly been linked with a move away from City, as both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of him.

But a different move could go through this summer. Numerous outlets have reported that Benfica are in talks to re-sign the Portugal ace.

The Times state that Benfica have ‘made an approach’ to Silva’s representatives to see if they can tee up a summer deal.

City are open to letting the 30-year-old leave as part of their big summer ‘rebuild’. Silva’s contract expires in June 2026 and this summer is an ideal time for City to sell while they can still make decent money.

Portuguese source A Bola go one step further, claiming that ‘negotiations are progressing’ for Silva to return to the Estadio da Luz.

DON’T MISS 👉 Man City quoted £100m from direct Prem rivals for surprise De Bruyne replacement

Benfica eyeing statement Bernardo Silva deal

Silva is ‘the most sought-after’ target at Benfica ahead of the summer transfer window. Their president, Rui Costa, is desperate to sign the 100-cap international as he can take the side to the next level, while the transfer would also delight fans.

Benfica boss Bruno Lage – who was previously in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers – has already endorsed Silva’s capture. In his latest press conference, he spoke about Silva representing the fantastic academy Benfica has, while also labelling him a ‘fabulous player’.

Silva is considered the next ‘symbol’ of the Benfica team. He made just three senior appearances for the club before leaving for Monaco but would be returning to help Benfica win top silverware.

Benfica have lifted a record 38 Primeira Liga titles, and they could make that 39 this season as they are battling rivals Sporting CP for the crown.

Fellow City midfielder De Bruyne has already confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after 10 glittering years.

De Bruyne’s next destination has yet to be confirmed, though sides in both the US and Saudi Arabia are interested.

Man City transfers: Midfielder wanted; Real Madrid concern

In order to replace stars such as De Bruyne, Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, City have set their sights on AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders.

He has been described as Milan’s ‘best player’ and the exact value of City’s potential bid for him has emerged.

Separate reports claim Madrid will swoop for a City superstar if they lose Vinicius Junior.

QUIZ: Biggest sales 2014-2024