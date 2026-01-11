Manchester City star Oscar Bobb could still become an option for Crystal Palace in this month’s transfer window as questions continue to surround his future at the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old has recently been sidelined by injury, but sources indicate that uncertainty remains over his role following Man City’s signing of Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo made his Cityzens debut in the 10-1 FA Cup win over Exeter on Saturday and he put in a fantastic performance, scoring his first goal for the club, as he looks to nail down a spot in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Despite Bobb’s highly rated status within Man City, the increased competition for places has prompted interest from elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund have been strongly linked with Bobb in recent times, with the Bundesliga side understood to have explored a possible move. There is also interest closer to home, with Tottenham one of the sides interested.

But Palace are among a small group of clubs who have been informed on his situation, as we have reported previously.

Indeed, we understand a potential Palace move for Bobb is a narrative that could develop further this week.

Crystal Palace set for crunch talks with Man City

While it remains unclear how the recent arrival of attacker Brennan Johnson may impact developments, discussions between Man City and Palace are anticipated soon regarding Marc Guehi.

As reported earlier this week, Man City have made Guehi a top target as Guardiola looks to add to his defensive options, following injuries to Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.

Sources believe talks would potentially open the door for Bobb’s name to be raised as part of wider conversations between the two clubs.

Palace have also been wondering about Nathan Ake’s potential availability for 2026, so it’s likely he may also be brought up in talks.

Savinho and Omar Marmoush have been a part of transfer speculation at Man City, too, but it is Bobb that remains in the shop window.

The 16-time capped Norwegian international has made 47 appearances in total for the Cityzens, notching three goals and four assists in the process.

Bobb, like Johnson, generally plays on the right-wing, but the Man City star has also been utilised on the left-wing and attacking midfield by Guardiola.

Oliver Glasner is keen to bring in more additions before the transfer window slams shut, and Bobb is a player to keep a close eye on.

