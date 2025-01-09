Manchester City are making progress on moves for three exciting players this month in a triple deal that could cost over £110million, with personal terms agreed with one top target.

Man City are in a good position with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and they brought in over £80m for the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid last summer. This means the club are well-position to back Pep Guardiola in January.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that City have now contacted Eintracht Frankfurt about forward Omar Marmoush to inform them they wish to bid.

If Marmoush agrees personal terms with City this month, which is likely, the Premier League champions will submit a formal offer to Frankfurt. City are working on personal terms with Marmoursh already.

Marmoush, 25, has been superb for Frankfurt this season and has notched 13 goals and eight assists in 15 league appearances so far. The Egyptian international is second in the Bundesliga scoring charts, behind Harry Kane.

City are strong admirers of Marmoush but there remain doubts over whether Frankfurt will allow him to leave. They are third in the table and pushing for Champions League qualification and understandably, want to keep Marmoush to help achieve their aims.

Sources state that it will take a minimum of £50million for Frankfurt to consider a mid-season sale of Marmoush, who doesn’t have a release clause in his contract. City view Marmoush as a player who can compete with Erling Haaland and be the ideal Alvarez replacement they’ve been looking for, as he can play anywhere across the front line, too.

Tottenham target chooses Man City

TEAMtalk understands that City are also making good progress in their pursuit of Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.

Tottenham and Newcastle are also interested in the 20-year-old but a move to City would currently be the player’s preference if given the choice between the three. Lens are seeking over £30million for Khusanov who is considered to be one of the best young defenders in Ligue 1.

Tottenham are reluctant to match Lens’ asking price for Khusanov and view it as steep, but City are seriously advancing in negotiations.

The youngster’s strong physicality appeals to the Premier League trio, as well as the fact that he is comfortable out of position defending in wide areas. He’s one of City’s top targets and sources are optimistic that a deal can be struck this month.

Man City agree personal terms with Brazilian wonderkid

TEAMtalk can also confirm that City have agreed personal terms with Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis.

City currently have a delegation in Brazil and the talented 18-year-old has given the green light to a switch to the Etihad, but a fee still needs to be agreed with Palmeiras.

The Brazilian giants are understood to be asking for over £30million for Reis and want a sell-on clause included in the deal. Palmeiras believe he has the potential to become a world-class player. City are expected to launch an official bid for Reis in the near future.

City are quickly making progress as they look to back Pep Guardiola in the January market.

