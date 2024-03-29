Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are all on lucrative contracts at Man City.

Manchester City have a star-studded squad and they have handed out a lot of lucrative contracts in recent years.

City’s spending has come under scrutiny as they are accused of breaching Financial Fair Play on 115 separate occasions and could potentially face expulsion from the Premier League.

Using data from Capology, we’ve taken a look at the 10 City players with the highest weekly wage in the 2023/24 season.

Note: All figures mentioned are before tax and do not include the array of bonuses that are included in the fine print of every contract.

10= Manuel Akanji – £180k

One of four defenders on this list, Akanji joined City from Borussia Dortmund in a £15million deal in September 2022.

He signed a five-year contract and got a significant wage increase, going from £41,000-per-week at Signal Iduna Park to £180,000-per-week at the Etihad.

The Switzerland international made 48 appearances in his debut season and showcased his versatility, operating at centre-back, right-back and left-back.

“What a signing Man City has done,” Pep Guardiola said. “He can play full-back, central defender, now holding midfield. When he arrives in the final third, he has ability to make passes, he’s fast, he’s strong, what a player Txiki [Begiristain] has brought me here!”

10= Ruben Dias – £180k

Despite being bought in a £65million deal in the summer of 2020, Dias was initially earning just £90,000-per-week at the Etihad.

After winning the Premier League Player of the Season award and the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award in his debut season, he signed a new six-year contract and City doubled his salary.

The Portugal international has more than justified that pay rise and played a pivotal role in the treble-winning season of 2022/23.

8. Josko Gvardiol – £200k

City bought Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a £77.6million deal in 2023, making him the second-most expensive defender of all time.

Alongside the huge transfer fee, City also shelled out a significant pay packet as they are giving him a reported £200,000-per-week.

The 22-year-old Croatia international has had a difficult debut season at the Etihad, but he is still regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe.

7. Rodri – £220k

Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in a £62.8million deal in 2019 and has since become one of the most important cogs in Guardiola’s team.

He put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at the Etihad in July 2022, which saw his wages go from £121,000-per-week to £220,000-per-week.

The Spain international proved his worth in 2023 by scoring the winning goal against Inter in the Champions League final and securing a fifth-place finish at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

✍️ Four years since Rodri signed for Man City… Here's his biggest moment in blue 😉@ManCity || #UCL pic.twitter.com/nWxayajtZO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 4, 2023

6. Phil Foden – £225k

A City academy graduate, Foden made his senior debut in 2017 before winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

The England international was rewarded with a new contract in October 2022, which took his salary to the £225,000-per-week mark.

He still has three years remaining on his current deal, but Football Insider claim that he is set to open talks over an extension.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for City this season and now wants to match the top earners at the Etihad Stadium.

5. John Stones – £250k

Stones joined City from Everton in a £47.5million deal in the summer of 2016 and has gone from strength to strength under Guardiola.

The England international has helped the club win five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Carabao Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA World Club Cup.

He’s currently earning £250,000-per-week, making him the second-highest-paid defender in the Premier League after Manchester United’s Raphael Varane.

According to Football Transfers, City are looking to extend his contract, which is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season.

4= Jack Grealish – £300k

City broke their transfer record to sign Grealish in a £100million deal in the summer of 2021 and handed him a six-year contract worth £300,000-per-week.

The 28-year-old initially struggled to justify that fee and pay packet, but he played a key role in City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022/23.

Alongside his huge wages at the Etihad, he earns £10million-a-year from Puma and also has lucrative endorsement contracts with Gucci and boohooMAN.

“We have joked he is now the million dollar man,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “We reckon he must already be pulling down close to £750,000-a-week in wages and commercial stuff – the sky really is the limit for Jack now he is entering his peak years.”

4= Bernardo Silva – £300k

City doubled Silva’s £150,000-per-week wages in the summer of 2023 in order to fend off interest in the Portugal international.

He was heavily linked with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and was also offered a £500,000-a-week contract by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

“I would lie if I said I didn’t think [about the big-money offer from Saudi Arabia],” the midfielder said in an interview with RTP.

“What interested me was the heat of playing a UEFA Champions League semi-final, listening to the [Etihad] stadium going wild after scoring against [Real] Madrid in the semi-finals or when we won the final against Inter. I didn’t want to give up on that.”

2. Erling Haaland – £375k

Haaland arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 with a stellar reputation, having scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

As a result, City agreed to meet his wage demands and are paying the Norway international a base salary of £375,000-per-week.

According to The Daily Mail, his contract also includes a lot of relatively straightforward bonuses which could take his wage up to an eye-watering £865,000-per-week.

The striker instantly repaid the club by netting 52 goals in all competitions in his debut season – including a record-breaking 36 strikes in the Premier League.

1. Kevin De Bruyne – £400k

Since joining City from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

After being disappointed with City’s contract offer in January 2021, he commissioned a data firm to illustrate his value to Guardiola’s team.

The Belgium international was ultimately handed a new £400,000-per-week deal and is now the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

While that equates to £20.8million-per-year, it still pales in comparison to the £59.7million-per-year contract that a Saudi Pro League side were willing to pay him last summer.

