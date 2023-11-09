The 10 most valuable players at Manchester City: Haaland price rockets; De Bruyne in surprising position as Foden soars

Since taking the reigns at Manchester City in the summer of 2016, Pep Guardiola has built a star-studded squad at the Etihad.

Guardiola has already won 15 trophies with the club, including five Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and their first Champions League title.

While the manager has been allowed to spend a lot of money in the transfer market, he is also renowned for his ability to improve players.

Using data from transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most valuable players at City in 2023/24.

10. Jeremy Doku – €60m

Doku joined City from Rennes in a €60million deal in the summer of 2023 and put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old winger has enjoyed a brilliant start to his City career and his impressive dribbling abilities have made him an immediate fan-favourite at the Etihad.

“He has surprised all of us,” Guardiola said. “He reads every action what he has to do and his quality close to the box.

“We always talk about that to try and dribble and go because it is difficult to find a player today with the ability to dribble in small spaces.”

9. Kevin De Bruyne – €70m

Since joining City from Wolfsburg in a €76million deal in 2015, De Bruyne has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

He has won a host of individual accolades, including the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2019/20 and 2021/22.

But the 32-year-old midfielder, who is under contract until 2025, has a surprisingly low market value of €70million due to his age.

TEAMtalk can reveal that City are keen to cash in on De Bruyne at the end of the season and will accept bids in the region of €70million.

8. Jack Grealish – €75m

The most expensive signing in City’s history, Grealish joined the club in 2021 after they triggered the €117.5million release clause in his Aston Villa contract.

After playing a bit-part role in his debut season at the Etihad, he rediscovered his best form in 2022/23 and helped City win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

But the 28-year-old now faces genuine competition for the left-wing spot as Jeremy Doku has made a great start to the 2023/24 season.

7= Julian Alvarez – €80m

City pulled off a sensational coup in January 2022 when they signed Alvarez from River Plate for just €21.4million.

He’s gone from strength to strength in a City shirt and his market value has quadrupled in the last two years, going from €20million to €80million.

The 23-year-old was also a key part of the Argentina squad which won the 2022 World Cup, registering four goals and an assist in Qatar.

His impressive performances have attracted interest from Real Madrid, who are reportedly willing to pay €100million for the versatile forward.

7= Bernardo Silva – €80m

Silva joined City from Monaco in a €50million deal in the summer of 2017 and has been integral to their success under Guardiola, helping them win 14 trophies.

“I could stay here and talk for 10 minutes on what Bernardo Silva means for me and our team,” the manager said. “He is a player that is beyond good in all departments – solidarity, intelligence, he understands everything. We are in love with him.

“The problem is he has no big cars, he dress maybe not for high style. He is humble and everybody loves him in the locker room. We were lucky not to lose him. He is irreplaceable.”

But the Portugal international has a €58million release clause in his contract and has been heavily linked with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

7= Josko Gvardiol – €80m

Gvardiol starred for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs, including City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

But Guardiola’s side won the race for his signature in the summer after agreeing to pay €90million, making him the second-most expensive defender of all time.

The 21-year-old, who can play at both centre-back and left-back, won the UEFA Super Cup on his City debut and has made a seamless transition to Premier League football.

7= Ruben Dias – €80m

After missing out on the Premier League title in 2019/20, City bolstered their defensive options by signing Dias from Benfica in a €71.6million deal.

The centre-back made an immediate impact in Manchester and was named the Premier League’s Player of the Year and UEFA’s Defender of the Year in 2020/21.

His performances have also helped City win three successive Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Alongside City team-mate Josko Gvardiol, Dias is currently the joint-most valuable defender in the world.

3. Rodri – €100m

City identified Rodri as a long-term successor to Fernandinho and triggered the €70million release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract in 2019.

The 27-year-old initially struggled to adapt to Premier League football but has since established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

“He’s amazing,” Gary Neville told Sky Sports. “I’d say over the past 12 to 18 months he’s been Man City’s most important player.

“Now, that might seem crazy to say when you talk about De Bruyne and [Erling] Haaland but he just does everything. He runs the attack, he breaks down in defence, he connects through midfield, he’s a leader.”

2. Phil Foden – €110m

A City academy graduate, Foden made his senior debut in 2017 and has developed into one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old already boasts a remarkable trophy haul, having won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and two PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

He is viewed as City’s long-term successor to De Bruyne and is currently valued at €110million, although it is likely to take a lot more than that to prise him away from the Etihad.

1. Erling Haaland – €180m

City signed Haaland in the summer of 2022 after triggering the €60million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

He netted 52 goals in 53 appearances in a remarkable debut season, including a record-breaking 36 goals from 35 Premier League outings.

The 23-year-old striker finished as runner-up in the 2023 Ballon d’Or race and is currently the joint-most valuable player in the world.

While his current contract doesn’t expire until 2027, City are reportedly looking to offer him a new deal to ward off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

