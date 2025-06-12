The stunning Man City XI to reclaim Premier League title in 2025/26 with two MORE signings

What kind of starting XI will Pep Guardiola be fielding next season?

After a disappointing 2024/25 season, Manchester City are overhauling their squad as they look to reclaim the Premier League title.

City spent around £177million in the January transfer window and were ultimately able to secure a top-three Premier League finish.

They have already spent another £116million this summer and are still looking to more signings before the window shuts in September.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the potential Manchester City XI for 2025/26, including five summer signings.

GK: Diogo Costa

Ederson has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at City, winning six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

But his time at the Etihad could come to an end in the summer transfer window amid reported interest from the Saudi Pro League.

City are in the market for a long-term replacement for the 31-year-old Brazil international and Costa is reportedly one of the names in the frame.

The FC Porto and Portugal goalkeeper is renowned for his penalty-saving prowess and also has the ball-playing ability to fit into the City team.

RB: Tino Livramento

City have also identified the right-back position as a primary area to strengthen as Kyle Walker looks set to leave the club this summer following his six-month loan spell at AC Milan.

Rico Lewis and Mathues Nunes shared the role for the bulk of the 2024/25 campaign, with the latter a central midfielder by trade.

While City expressed an interest in Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso in the January transfer window, Livramento is now their top target for the position.

The 22-year-old joined Newcastle United from Southampton in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

But he has three years left on his contract at St. James’ Park and City will have to fork out a significant fee to secure his signature.

CB: Ruben Dias

Dias made an instant impact after arriving at City in the summer of 2021, helping the club win four successive Premier League titles.

The 28-year-old centre-back was unable to reach his usual heights in 2024/25 and also struggled with injury problems, but he is still in his peak years and can get back to his best.

His leadership qualities also make him an integral player for Pep Guardiola, and he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet in 2025/26.

CB: Josko Gvardiol

After a mixed debut season at City, Gvardiol rediscovered his best form in 2024/25 and was voted the Etihad Player of the Season.

The Croatia international has played primarily at left-back for City but finished last season in his preferred centre-back role.

“I like him there,” Guardiola said. “Especially the build up with the left [foot]. He’s so fast going in behind. Him and Ruben talk a lot and they are doing a really good partnership.”

LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri

City made Ait-Nouri their first signing of the transfer window after paying Wolves an initial fee of around £31million and another £5.3million in potential add-ons.

He is also the first specialist left-back signed by City since the summer of 2019 and his arrival allows Gvardiol to stay in the centre of defence.

The Algeria international boasted strong attacking numbers last season, registering four goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League appearances for Wolves.

Only Antonee Robinson made more assists among Premier League defenders in 2024/25, and he also ranked fourth among goals behind Gvardiol, Marc Cucurella and Nikola Milenkovic.

Rayan Ait-Nouri switching from defence to attack in a matter of seconds 😮 pic.twitter.com/j42PNM11Ex — Premier League (@premierleague) June 10, 2025

DM: Rodri

After winning a fourth successive Premier League title and the UEFA European Championship in 2023/24, Rodri became the first City player to receive the Ballon d’Or award.

But he was sidelined for the majority of the 2024/25 campaign after rupturing a cruciate ligament during a game against Arsenal last September.

City struggled in the Spain international’s absence and January signing Nico Gonzalez was unable to fill the void left by his compatriot.

The 28-year-old returned to action as a substitute in the penultimate game of the Premier League season and is now expected to play a significant part in City’s Club World Cup campaign.

While Real Madrid hold a long-term interest in the midfielder, City are reportedly set to offer him a new contract to deter interest from the LaLiga side.

CM: Tijjani Reijnders

With Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic both in their thirties, City have bolstered their midfield ranks by signing Reijnders from AC Milan.

They paid an initial £46.5million and another £12.5million in potential add-ons for the Netherlands international, who was named Serie A’s midfielder of the season for 2024/25.

“He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe, both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands,” City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, said.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield.”

CM: Rayan Cherki

Following Kevin De Bruyne’s departure, City initially identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as an ideal replacement for the Belgium international.

But they were unwilling to meet Leverkusen’s €150million (£127m, $172m) asking price and they switched their attention to Cherki.

The 21-year-old starred for Lyon in the 2024/25 season, scoring 12 goals and registering 20 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

City secured his signature after agreeing to pay the Ligue 1 side an initial fee of £30.7million and £5.1million in potential add-ons.

1 – Rayan Cherki led all players aged 21 or under for both chances created (75) and expected assists (11.7) in Europe’s big five leagues in 2024-25. Artist. pic.twitter.com/oNDWC9On8r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 11, 2025

RW: Phil Foden

Foden enjoyed the best season of his young career in 2023/24, scoring a career-high 25 goals in all competitions and winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

After struggling with injury problems and off-field issues in the 2024/25 campaign, the 24-year-old will be hoping to rediscover his best form next season.

“Step by step he is going to come back,” Guardiola said. “I just want to help him, that is what we want. I don’t care about his performance on the pitch, I want him to feel good and after the rest will come in an easy way.”

ST: Erling Haaland

Haaland arrived at City in the summer of 2022 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in both 2022/23 and 2023/24, when he scored 36 and 27 league goals respectively.

His return of 22 league goals in 2024/25 was not enough to make it in three in a row, but he will be looking to reclaim the Golden Boot in 2025/26.

The Norway international also committed his future to City earlier this year by signing a new nine-and-a-half-year contract, which makes him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

LW: Omar Marmoush

One of five City signings in the January transfer window, Marmoush arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth an initial £59million plus £4.2million in add-ons.

He hit the ground running in his debut half-season, registering eight goals and three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

“The numbers are really good,” Guardiola said. “He arrived in the middle of the season and in a moment when we are not good.

“Sometimes when you come when everything is fluid and everything is fine it’s easy to adapt. But coming when the team is not playing good, that is a big credit.”

