Man City ready £29m bid for Champions League-winning left-back whose sprints are ‘incredible’

Manchester City are ready to make a bid for Theo Hernandez, with a report in Italy claiming why AC Milan are ready to sell him as TEAMtalk reveals Real Madrid’s stance on the left-back.

With Man City enduring a hugely disappointing season, one of the areas the defending Premier League champions are keen on strengthening in the summer transfer window is left-back. Josko Gvardiol is the only recognised left-back at the Cityzens, who suffered a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday and are in danger of missing out on a Champions League spot.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on February 5 that Man City have AC Milan left-back Hernandez on their radar.

Man City’s main target for the left-back spot is Andrea Cambiasso, but if they miss out on him, then they will make a move for Hernandez, who was part of Madrid’s Champions League-winning squad in the 2017-18 season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Milan are ready to cash in on Hernandez in the summer transfer window.

Contract talks between the two parties are at a standstill, and given that the former Madrid defender’s performances this season have been underwhelming, Milan are willing to sell him this summer.

TuttoJuve has now reported that Man City are preparing a bid of €35million (£29.4m, $38m) for Hernandez, whose sprints “have something incredible”, according to Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini on MilanTV in November 2022.

The report in the Italian news outlet has claimed that if the Premier League club are able to get a deal done for the 27-year-old France international left-back, then they will abandon their interest in Juventus star Cambiasso.

Hernandez’s red card against Feyenoord in the Champions League turned the Milan fans against him, according to TuttoJuve.

The Serie A club are ready to cash in on Hernandez this summer instead of losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

Real Madrid want to sign Theo Hernandez – sources

While Man City are ready to make an offer for Hernandez, they will face competition from Madrid for the Milan star’s signature.

TEAMtalk understands that the defending Spanish and European champions are interested in bringing the left-back back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Worryingly for Man City, Hernandez is open to going back to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The French star made 23 appearances for Los Blancos. Hernandez gave three assists in those games.

Latest Man City news: Camavinga interest, Jacob Ramsey admiration

Man City are poised to bring Ben Vickery to the Etihad Stadium.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man City have agreed to a “deal in principle” with Scottish club Hibernian for goalkeeper Vickery,

Man City are also reported to be eager to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

A report has revealed that Man City boss Pep Guardiola is personally keen on working with the France international midfielder.

Camavinga, who can also play as a left-back, has had injury problems and is the subject of interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain too.

Meanwhile, Man City are said to have taken a shine to Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey.

Ramsey has established himself as an important player in Unai Emery’s team and is still only 23 years of age.

The Englishman has scored one goal and given two assists in 14 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Ramsey has also found the back of the net once and has provided two assists in three starts and four substitute appearances in the Champions League this campaign.

