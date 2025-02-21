Manchester City have suffered a major setback in their quest to sign Theo Hernandez as the AC Milan left-back reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid, with the defending Premier League champions also fearful of missing out on a £115million attacking midfielder.

Hernandez is one of the best left-backs in Europe and has done well for Milan since joining from Madrid in the summer of 2019. The France international has scored 33 goals and given 44 assists in 247 appearances for the Rossoneri, while helping them win the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season.

However, the 27-year-old has not been in great form lately, with his inconsistent performances being criticised by the fans, and the likelihood is that Milan will cash in on him at the end of the season if they get a good offer.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported that Man City are interested in a deal for Hernandez in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants want to sign a new left-back and have identified Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus as their main target for that position.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that if Man City miss out on Cambiasso, then they will make a move for Hernandez, who is on their shortlist as well.

We noted Madrid’s interest in Hernandez in the same report, while Manchester United have been linked with the left-backin recent days.

However, Fichajes is now reporting that Hernandez wants to return to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old was on the books of Los Blancos from 2017 until 2019. Although the Frenchman failed to make a massive impact at the Santiago Bernabeu on a personal level, he was part of the Madrid squad that won the Champions League in the 2017-18 season.

While describing Hernandez as a “world-class star”, the report in Fichajes has claimed that the Milan ace is “willing to do everything possible” to return to Madrid and “wants” to be back at the Spanish club.

According to the report, the left-back’s “entourage claims that he is willing to make an effort to facilitate his signing for Real Madrid, aware that returning to the Bernabeu would mean a significant step forward in his career”.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Manchester City could miss out on Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe and is on the radar of a number of top European clubs, including Man City.

The 21-year-old playmaker has scored 15 goals and given 12 assists in 35 matches in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The Germany international’s release clause is reported to be worth £115million.

According to GiveMeSport, Bayer want to keep Wirtz, and Man City are fearful that they could miss out on him because the playmaker has “other plans in mind despite being admired at the Etihad Stadium”.

Latest Man City news: Paz interest, De Ketelaere competition

Man City could reportedly face a summer clear-out, with as many as eight players expected to leave the Etihad Stadium for good.

Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic are among those who could be playing for a different club next season.

Ilkay Gundogan will also be allowed to leave, with the midfielder return to Man City only last summer.

Man City are reportedly interested in signing Nico Paz from Como in the summer transfer window.

The English club’s manager Pep Guardiola is personally keen on a deal for the Argentina international attacking midfielder.

Arsenal and Inter Milan are also interested in Paz, while Madrid are reported to be ready to trigger a buy-back clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man City are facing competition from Man Utd for Charles de Ketelaere.

Man City have the Belgian attacking midfielder on a shortlist of candidates to replace Kevin De Bruyne, but the Red Devils are keen on him too.

POLL: Where will Man City finish in the Premier League this season? (new version)