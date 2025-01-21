Juma Bah is next in the sights of Man City

It is shaping up to be a busy January transfer window for Manchester City, with Abdukodir Khusanov having officially joined and several more transfers due to be completed, according to reports.

Man City have made Khusanov their first signing this month as he has joined on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Lens. City have paid an initial £34million (€40.2m / $41.7m) for the centre-back, though the deal could rise to £42m (€49.7m / $51.5m) through add-ons.

Following confirmation of the transfer, Khusanov said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City, a club that I have enjoyed watching for a long time.

“This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can’t wait to meet them and play alongside them.

“And of course Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family to be joining a great club like Manchester City and I’m more than ready for this challenge.”

Departing director of football Txiki Begiristain added that Khusanov – who will wear the No 45 shirt – is an ‘intelligent, strong and aggressive’ defender who is a ‘really exciting signing’.

City have a number of other transfers they are looking to finalise before the winter deadline on February 3.

One of City’s upcoming deals could actually help Lens replace Khusanov. As per Fabrizio Romano, City are ‘set to sign’ another centre-half in Juma Bah.

City have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for the 18-year-old defender to join from La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

As there is now an ‘excellent relationship’ now in place between City and Lens, Bah could head to the French club on loan for the remainder of the season to continue his development.

This would provide Lens with an immediate replacement for Khusanov, giving them time to search for a more permanent fixture in their backline.

Bah will soon earn his first cap for the Sierra Leone national team after forcing his way into Valladolid’s starting lineup.

Marmoush in, Walker out at Man City

Omar Marmoush is another player City are poised to sign. Pep Guardiola’s side have agreed to pay between €75-80m (up to £67.6m / $82.9m) to make the Eintracht Frankfurt striker their most expensive January signing of all time.

Marmoush has travelled to England and will undergo his City medical today (Tuesday) before signing his contract with the reigning Premier League champions.

Marmoush, who has scored 20 goals in 26 matches already this term, is expected to pen a five-year deal at the Etihad.

Kyle Walker is one player who will leave in order to make room for these new arrivals.

Walker’s switch to AC Milan is considered ‘imminent’. Craig Hope of the Daily Mail states that the City captain will travel to Milan today to complete a loan move to the Italian giants.

Walker has agreed personal terms with Milan and looks set to replace Emerson Royal, who is a target for Galatasaray.

Walker’s move could be made permanent this summer as Milan have pushed to include a buy option in the deal.

The transfer comes after Guardiola confirmed that the right-back wants to leave in order to take part in a new challenge abroad.

City have also confirmed the arrival of Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

Man City transfers: Big Barcelona rumour; fresh contact for Sporting ace

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press claim City are planning to launch a huge offer to sign Raphinha from Barcelona.

City have supposedly put aside €100m (£84.5m / $104.2m) to land the forward this summer.

Raphinha has been in sensational form this campaign, with his record standing at 20 goals and 11 assists in 29 matches.

TEAMtalk understands agent Jorge Mendes is due to hold a new round of talks with top clubs including City, Manchester United and Liverpool over Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda.

Barca have also added the wide man to their shortlist and are monitoring his situation.

