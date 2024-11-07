Manchester City are reportedly interested in Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu but face competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

Pep Guardiola is considering a move for a new defensive midfielder to cover for superstar Rodri, who is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury.

According to CaughtOffside, Bayern Munich are considering making an attempt for the Calhanoglu next summer, but Man City are ‘lurking in the background’ and could join the race.

Vincent Kompany’s side were interested in the Inter Milan star before the start of this season but ultimately were unable to sign him as he wanted to stay in the Serie A.

However, the report claims that Inter are now willing to consider offers in the region of €45m (£37.4m / $48.7m) for Calhanoglu.

This is good news for Bayern, who are looking to bring in more cover in the middle of the park amid the poor form of former Fulham man Joao Palhinha.

It’s suggested that Calhanoglu is now open to a new challenge, in a significant boost for Bayern and Man City, should they choose to make a move.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal told why explosive striker target is a ‘better version of Haaland’

Man City want midfield reinforcements

The report claims that Man City have ‘enquired about Calhanoglu in the past’ and are ‘still keeping an eye on his situation, even if Bayern’s interest currently looks more advanced.’

The 30-year-old generally plays as a defensive midfielder but has also featured in a number six or number 10 role and his versatility is appealing to suitors.

He joined Inter on a free transfer from rivals AC Milan in 2021 and has made 146 appearances for the Nerazzurri to date, scoring 30 goals and made 26 assists in the process.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man City are indeed looking at midfielders to cover for Rodri’s absence and could even make a move for one in January.

We understand that along with Calhanoglu, Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton is on their shortlist. The 20-year-old is viewed as someone who could fill in for Rodri in the short term and be his long term replacement.

The Cityzens have also shown interest in Calhanoglu’s Inter teammate, Nicolo Barella, as well as Atalanta’s Ederson and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Man City round-up: Quenda race ignites / Wirtz pursuit

Meanwhile, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Man City have shown concrete interest in Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

The 17-year-old provided an assist in Sporting’s 4-1 victory over Man City on Tuesday and his performances have caught the eye of many sides.

We understand that Ruben Amorim is keen on a reunion with Quenda at Old Trafford, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus have also shown interest in him.

Arsenal are considered the frontrunners in the race after approaching Quenda’s agents in the last few days to gauge his interest in a move to the Emirates.

The teenager is under contract until 2027 and has a €100m (£84m / $104m) release clause in his deal. TEAMtalk understands that Sporting are determined to keep Quenda until at least the end of the season and in January a move is unlikely, but that could change next summer if a club makes a bid close to his exit clause.

In other news, Man City are keeping close tabs on Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz as they prepare for the likely departure of club icon Kevin de Bruyne next summer.

Bayern Munich are seriously considering a move for Wirtz and they are considered the Cityzen’s biggest rivals in the race for his signature.

Leverkusen certainly won’t let the German superstar leave on the cheap, though, with a bid of at least £90m (€107.2m / $117m) required for them to even consider a sale.

FULL BREAKDOWN: The key contract details of every Man City first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…