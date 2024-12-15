Pep Guardiola will reportedly be handed a £200million war chest to make additions in the January transfer window as he looks to turn Manchester City’s season around.

The Cityzens lost 2-1 to rivals Manchester United thanks to two late goals from the Red Devils on Sunday – their eighth defeat in the last 11 games.

Pep Guardiola said following the match that he ‘isn’t good enough’ to transform Man City’s campaign, with the club currently fifth in the Premier League table – nine points adrift from leaders Liverpool.

However, according to a report from The Mirror, cited by The Manchester Evening News, Guardiola will have a mammoth £200million made available to him in January.

It’s claimed that part of those funds could go towards a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who has less than seven months remaining on his contract with the German giants.

Guardiola worked with the 29-year-old during his time in charge of Bayern and the suggestion is that the Catalan coach is keen on a reunion with him.

Guardiola recently penned a new two-year contract extension with Man City and now, the club are ready to back him despite their awful run of form.

Man City want a new midfielder

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the priority for the January window will be a new midfielder, to cover for injured superstar Rodri. Kimmich is thought to be on their shortlist, but he isn’t their only target.

As previously reported, Man City are also admirers of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi and could compete with Liverpool and Arsenal for his signature next month.

Zubimendi turned down a move to Liverpool this past summer and it could be difficult to convince him to ditch the LaLiga side mid-season, but the Cityzens are poised to test his resolve.

A new centre-back is also a possibility for Man City and recent reports have linked Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite with a switch to the Etihad.

Man Utd are long-term trackers of the England international and Real Madrid are also keen on him. The Toffees won’t let him go easily, though, and will demand over £70million for a mid-season sale.

It’ll be interesting to see who Man City make a move for first but it looks like it could be a busy January for them, even with 130 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) hanging over them.

