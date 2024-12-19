Several key Man City players could be on the way out next year

Manchester City could offload as many as SIX ‘regular starters’ in upcoming transfer windows in response to the team’s dismal form, per reports.

The Premier League champions have lost eight of their last 11 matches and dropped to fifth in the table – something that was unthinkable before this season.

Pressure is growing on Pep Guardiola and although he’s under no immediate pressure of being sacked, his position could be untenable if results continue in the same vein.

According to journalist Guillem Balague, those behind the scenes feel the ‘essence’ of the Man City team has been lost and they’re planning a major rebuild in response.

“They are generally achieving their targets and something that gets the renewed target of this season is top four. That is what City want to do. That is the target they have all put I their head. I think they will achieve that. They are not that far away at the moment. You are talking about an achievable target,” Balague said, as reported by the Daily Record.

“They want to recover the essence of the team, the look of the team. But quite clearly Pep Guardiola is going to use the last two years of his contract – which are probably be the last two of his career as a club manager – to prepare a new Manchester City. I have got a very clear idea that they will want to get rid of five or six regular starters for Manchester City and bring five or six new starters. Half of the team. It is a new era. The end of this one and a new era starting.

“The cycle is over but remember that only a month-and-a-half ago they had not lost a game and were top of the table. But that in my eyes is what is happening. That is what they are going to do next.”

Man City preparing for squad rebuild

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man City are willing to offload some big-name stars in order to may way for a new era of young, high potential players.

For instance, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that centre-back Ruben Dias is one player the Cityzens could offload for the right price.

We understand that Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is being eyed as a potential replacement for Dias, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a switch to the Etihad recently.

Kevin de Bruyne is out of contract next summer and is likely to leave on a free transfer, while Ilkay Gundogan’s current deal also runs out at the end of the season. Kyle Walker, meanwhile, is past his best at the age of 34 and is being linked with moves elsewhere.

Goalkeeper Ederson has concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League, too, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are long-term admirers of Bernardo Silva.

Most of these departures are likely to happen next summer though, rather than in January. For now, Guardiola is focused on working with the players already at his disposal, although TEAMtalk can confirm that the manager would like to bring in a new midfielder this winter.

Man City round-up: Midfielder shortlist revealed / Evan Ferguson linked

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti four midfielders Man City are considering a move for in January.

We understand that Atalanta star Ederson is at the top of their shortlist. The Brazilian international is excited about the prospect of signing for one of the strongest teams in the world and working under Guardiola.

However, Atalanta don’t want to lose Ederson and have slapped a price tag of €60million (£49.6m / $62.9m) on his head.

Also on Man City’s radar is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, AC Milan’s Tijiani Reijnders and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes – although it will be near-impossible to sign Guimaraes in January, so a move next summer is more likely.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has also been heavily linked with Man City, along with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

In other news, Man City are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who has been made available by the Seagulls for a loan or permanent sale in January.

It’s claimed Man City will aim to bring in a marksman if they succeed in scoring a midfielder early in the January window.

They are believed to be prioritising the loan market in order to land a proven centre-forward in the winter, before revisiting the situation in the summer.

And reports suggest that Brighton striker Ferguson, who has just one goal this term, could be targeted by City.

