TEAMtalk has an update on Manchester City’s chase for a new right-back, with one player in particular catching the eye of Pep Guardiola and becoming a genuine January transfer window target.

City are yet to replace long-serving Kyle Walker after the England defender spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan before heading to Burnley on a permanent deal over the summer.

Guardiola decided on using the makeshift option of midfielder Matheus Nunes in that role after Walker’s January loan exit, although not always to great success, as Man City had a rare down year during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Nunes has now seemingly been converted to the role full-time, with all 12 of his appearances in all competitions so far this season coming in that position.

City remain on the hunt for the addition of a genuine full-back to compete with Nunes going forward, though, and have significant interest in Sporting star Ivan Fresneda.

The 21-year-old, who is also reported to be on the radars of the likes of Chelsea and West Ham, has made 13 outings for the Portuguese outfit so far this term and is a pivotal member of Rui Borges’s side.

However, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has given us some insight on City’s chase for Fresneda and their chances of securing a January transfer.

Jones said: “It is true that Man City continue to track Ivan Fresneda, They are looking for another full-back option and it is just a case of whether they see a good enough opportunity in January.

“City have been contemplating the position across recent months and a couple of Premier League stars have been on the radar.

“They are still big admirers of Tino Livramento [Newcastle] and it would not be a surprise if they actively look at him again in the future. They also had strong interest in Nicolo Savona before he signed for Forest.”

Fresneda viewed as ‘good fit’ for Man City

While other targets are also being assessed, Jones goes on to explain how Fresneda’s profile is viewed as a good fit at The Etihad.

He added: “New possibilities are being uncovered as recruitment staff draw up options for the new year, but Fresneda has been of interest for a while and I understand they have continued to keep an eye on him.

“I think getting him in January would be difficult to be honest, but they see him as a good fit for the squad and have detailed reports drawn up on him ahead of any potential active pursuit in 2026.”

