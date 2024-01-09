Man City transfer miss confirmed by top source, with Euro giants poised to ‘seal the deal’

Manchester City appear to have missed out on the signing of an exciting attacker to AC Milan, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the Italian giants are getting closer to landing him first.

Man City have yet to sign anyone during the January transfer window, with their focus instead being on getting a couple of unwanted players out of the squad. On Thursday, goalkeeper Zack Steffen returned to the United States by joining Colorado Rapids for an undisclosed fee.

Central midfielder Kalvin Phillips – another player who has been cast aside by Pep Guardiola – could soon follow him out of the Etihad. Newcastle United were recently given a great chance to sign Phillips after Juventus dropped out of the race.

While City have been in negotiations with Newcastle over the Englishman’s potential departure, they have also been discussing the possible capture of Matija Popovic. He is an 18-year-old central attacking midfielder – who can also play as a left winger or centre-forward – that has been impressing in Serbia.

The Serbia youth international registered 21 goals and five assists in 25 matches for Partizan Belgrade’s U17 side, with this great form alerting a host of major clubs to his ability.

And when it emerged that Partizan were struggling to tie Popovic down to a new contract, City and Milan both swooped in.

On December 22, it emerged that City had entered ‘advanced talks’ to sign the starlet, as they attempted to hijack Milan’s move for him.

Popovic has since become a free agent, as his Partizan terms expired on December 31. This has intensified the battle between City and Milan for his services.

AC Milan ‘closing in’ on Man City target

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has now provided an update on the situation. He states that Milan have fought off City’s approach and are frontrunners for Popovic, as they are ‘closing in’ on his transfer.

As the teenager turned 18 on Monday, he can pen a professional contract and Milan are ready to ‘seal the deal’.

The journalist adds that Milan ‘have always been confident’ about Popovic joining them, despite City’s huge success under Guardiola and their superior finances.

City will be frustrated about missing out on the youngster, as he is a very exciting player with the potential to become a big hit in Serie A. The Partizan academy has a history of producing some top players, including the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Nikola Milenkovic. Popovic could follow in their footsteps by eventually breaking into the Milan senior team.

Despite Popovic heading elsewhere, City do still have some great young players to get excited about. Oscar Bobb has shown he has the potential to become a future star, while Jeremy Doku has put in some devastating performances and seemingly justified his £55.5m price tag.

