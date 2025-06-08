Manchester City have used the earlier-than-usual transfer window to their advantage, with Pep Guardiola’s side set to sign one of Serie A’s best midfielders, with medical tests now done.

Strengthening in the middle of the park was always going to be a priority for City, given the pending departure of Kevin de Bruyne, and considering that Ilkay Gundogan, 34, is past his best.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed City’s interest in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders on December 18, and now the transfer is nearing completion.

According to Fabrizio Romano, posting on X: “Tijjani Reijnders has completed his medical tests as new Manchester City player.”

And another report from journalist Matteo Moretto reveals the fee City will pay to sign the 26-year-old.

“Tijjani Reijnders has passed his medical for Manchester City. Let’s remember the figures of the operation: €57m + €14m . Easy bonuses up to €65m (£55m),” Moretto posted on X.

With a transfer fee, personal terms and a medical all ironed out, City are expected to officially announce the signing of Reijnders in the very near future.

Man City close in on £120m triple signing

Reijnders won’t be the only signing City tie up in the next few days, however.

Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, will soon join formally, in a deal worth £36.3m (€43m, $49.1m), while talks are advancing over a deal worth around £30m (€35.6m, $40.6m) for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.

Ait-Nouri will give Guardiola an exciting, attacking option at left-back, while 21-year-old Cherki wowed fans with a fantastic goal for France against Spain in the Nations League semi-final last Thursday.

Reijnders, meanwhile, is highly regarded in Italy for his versatility. Adept at playing as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, the Dutch international notched 10 goals and five assists in 37 Serie A games in 2024/25.

The triple signing, which is expected to cost, approximately, a combined £120m, is expected to be completed before June 10, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

