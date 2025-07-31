Manchester City’s young Argentine star Claudio Echeverri is at a crossroads, with a potential loan move to AS Roma emerging as a strong possibility this summer, though the Italian club face competition.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, signed from River Plate for £12.5 million in January 2024, has made only three senior appearances for the Cityzens, but has already drawn significant attention across Europe.

TEAMtalk understands that Roma, under new manager Gian Piero Gasperini, are particularly keen to secure Echeverri on a season-long loan, seeing him as a dynamic addition to their midfield.

Pep Guardiola, however, remains torn on the youngster’s immediate future. The Man City boss rates Echeverri highly, viewing him as a long-term asset capable of filling the creative void left by stars like Kevin De Bruyne.

Echeverri’s vision, dribbling, and knack for unlocking defences have shone in his career so far and he is highly rated by those in Argentine football.

Guardiola is eager to integrate him into the first team but acknowledges a loan could accelerate his development, especially with limited minutes available in City’s star-studded squad.

A switch to Roma would give Echeverri the opportunity to hone his skills at a high level, and Guardiola and Co are mulling over what will be a big decision for his development…

Roma face competition for Man City ace

Roma’s interest is bolstered by Echeverri’s enthusiasm for Serie A, where his technical style aligns with the league’s tactical demands.

The Giallorossi see him as a potential successor to Lorenzo Pellegrini, offering regular playing time in a competitive environment.

However, Roma face competition from other European clubs, including Sevilla, Real Betis, and Bayer Leverkusen, all of whom are on alert should City greenlight a loan.

With the transfer window nearing its climax, Guardiola’s decision will hinge on balancing Echeverri’s need for experience with City’s long-term vision.

A loan to Roma could provide the perfect platform for the Argentine to shine, but City fans will be hopeful of seeing their prodigy don the sky-blue jersey.

The final decision will come down to Guardiola, who will have to green light any exit from his squad.

