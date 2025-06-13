Manchester City have joined Manchester United in the race for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as they anticipate the departure of Ederson, TEAMtalk understands.

Ter Stegen, 33, faces an uncertain future at the Camp Nou, following Barcelona’s signing of Joan Garcia, which could see the German international’s playing time dwindle.

Interest from Premier League clubs in experienced stopper Ter Stegen is now growing. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on June 8 that Man Utd and Chelsea have both made enquiries, and Man City are now showing interest.

Chelsea asked about Ter Stegen before initiating talks with AC Milan over goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Meanwhile, Man Utd continue to view Ter Stegen as a potential replacement for Andre Onana, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

The Blues could return with a renewed bid for Maignan after the FIFA Club World Cup, having already seen initial approaches rejected by Milan. At the same time, Ruben Amorim is keen to strengthen his goalkeeping options and bring in more competition for Onana.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City have added Ter Stegen to their shortlist of potential replacements for Ederson, so they could scupper their Premier League rival’s plans.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Ter Stegen, who is contracted until 2028.

Man City at risk of losing Ederson

TEAMtalk understands that there is a concrete possibility of Ederson leaving Man City after the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian’s contract with the Cityzens is only valid until 2026, and Pep Guardiola’s side could therefore be forced into a summer sale, to avoid losing him on a free transfer down the line.

Ederson retains interest from Saudi Arabia, as well as from European teams who are set to compete in the Champions League in 2025/26.

Multiple suitors are in contact with Ederson’s entourage, hence why Man City are considering a swoop for Ter Stegen.

City have already signed a new back-up goalkeeper – Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea – but will be in the market for a new No. 1 should Ederson leave.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are preparing for the future. The arrival of Garcia, 24, as a possible new first-choice goalkeeper, is pushing ter Stegen to consider offers from the Premier League.

Although no final decision has been made yet, the scenario around his future is becoming more open.

IN FOCUS: Ter Stegen vs Ederson, Barcelona and Man City stats