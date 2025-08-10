Man City forced to axe FIVE stars due to UEFA rule with Pep Guardiola facing major decisions

Manchester City could be forced to offload five players this summer due to UEFA regulations, with Everton target Jack Grealish among the likely departees.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been busy in the transfer window, bringing in six new additions as they look to claim the Premier League title back from Liverpool this term – Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Sverre Nypan and keepers James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli.

However, as a consequence of those additions, Man City need to offload several stars, and face the difficult task of offloading FIVE players to comply with UEFA rules in the Champions League.

Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, Maximo Perrone, Yan Couto, Scott Carson, Vitor Reis (loan), and Juma Bah (loan) have left so far, but according to The Mirror, the Cityzens must act fast to get five more out of the door.

Man City still have 32 players in their squad and in terms of the Premier League, due to different homegrown and Under-21 rules, only one more exit is required.

But as per UEFA rules, clubs cannot have more than 25 players on List A in the Champions League, meaning Man City are in a race against time to shift more stars before the transfer window closes on September 1.

A host of Man City stars have been linked with moves away from the Etihad in recent weeks, with Grealish understood to be close to leaving the club…

READ MORE 👉 Every completed Man City transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Jack Grealish set to leave Man City amid Everton talks

After falling down the pecking order at City, Grealish is open to leaving this summer in the pursuit of more playing time, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

TEAMtalk understands that Grealish has verbally agreed to join Everton on a season-long loan, with club-to-club talks ongoing over the structure of the deal.

Tottenham have also shown tentative interest in Grealish following James Maddison’s injury but Everton are the clear favourites to sign the 29-year-old.

James McAtee, 22, meanwhile, is generating interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs and City are willing to sell him for the right price.

Guardiola’s side are also open to offers for Kalvin Phillips following his disappointing loan spell with Ipswich Town last term, and former club Leeds United are reportedly interested.

Goalkeepers Ederson and Stefan Ortega have also been linked with moves away from the Etihad, following City’s re-signing of shot-stopper James Trafford.

DON’T MISS 👉 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Sesko behind Wirtz in top spot

Latest Man City news

👉 Jack Grealish says YES to joining Everton as talks with Man City progress over spectacular switch

👉 Man City to rival Man Utd for sensational £100m signing as strong Guardiola interest emerges

👉 Pep Guardiola makes final decision on Man City legend after league champions come calling

Man City QUIZ: Biggest sale per year, 2014-24