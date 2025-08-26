Manchester City are edging closer to the statement signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma and look set to land him for a bargain price, according to a trusted source.

Man City have already signed one new goalkeeper this summer, bringing James Trafford back to the Etihad from Burnley. City let Trafford join Burnley two years ago but maintained control over his future by including a buy-back clause in the deal.

Trafford broke numerous records last season to help Burnley gain promotion back to the Premier League, and his superb performances convinced Pep Guardiola’s side on a reunion.

City paid Burnley £27million for the Englishman, who can play out from the back just like Guardiola wants.

But Trafford could immediately fall down the pecking order as City are now chasing Paris Saint-Germain’s Donnarumma.

The Italy star has been replaced by Lucas Chevalier after failing to agree a new contract with PSG.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on City’s pursuit of Donnarumma. He reports that talks between City and PSG are ‘progressing’, with an agreement expected soon.

The reigning French champions initially demanded €50m (£43m) for Donnarumma, though they have since been forced to climb down from that request.

City are well aware that Donnarumma could leave PSG for nothing when his contract expires in June 2026 and are using this to their advantage in negotiations. City are advancing towards a deal worth just €30-35m (£26-30m) for the elite shot-stopper.

That represents an absolute bargain for one of the best keepers in the world.

Gianluigi Donnarumma ready to replace Ederson

Although, the transfer ‘all depends’ on Ederson’s prospective exit from City. Galatasaray are in talks for the Brazilian but have yet to meet City’s asking price, thought to be €25m (£22m).

Romano has backed up TEAMtalk’s report from Sunday, which revealed that City are confident about striking a £30m deal for Donnarumma.

The Spanish press claimed on Monday that City are ‘one step away’ from capturing the former AC Milan star, with an agreement ‘imminent’.

Personal terms are in place, with Donnarumma deciding on the Premier League as his ideal destination after being pushed out of PSG.

However, PSG expert Julien Laurens has cast serious doubt over whether Donnarumma is the right keeper for Guardiola.

