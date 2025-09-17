Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is one of the hottest prospects in English football, and rivals Manchester City are considering a shock move for the 20-year-old, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Mainoo, who has struggled for consistent game time under Ruben Amorim, is also on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle United, setting the stage for a potential transfer battle.

The highly-rated youngster is yet to start a Premier League fixture this season, leaving him frustrated. Mainoo was keen to leave on loan before the summer window closed – something the Man Utd hierarchy were unwilling to sanction.

The Premier League trio are now considering a bold raid on Man Utd for one of their most promising academy products, which won’t go down well with Red Devils supporters.

Newcastle, under Eddie Howe’s leadership, are understood to be particularly keen on securing Mainoo’s signature. Howe is a known admirer of the versatile midfielder, whose composure and technical ability have marked him as a standout talent.

However, Newcastle face stiff competition. Chelsea, whose recruitment policy prioritises young, high-potential players, have been tracking Mainoo for some time.

TEAMtalk sources indicate that if Mainoo becomes available, the Blues would be a serious contender, potentially ready to make a bold move to bring him to Stamford Bridge. Perhaps most intriguingly, though, Man City are also in the mix…

READ MORE 👀 Man City loan watch: How every player is faring in 2025/26 away from the Etihad

Pep Guardiola wants to sign Man Utd starlet – sources

However, the most excruciating exit of all could come from noisy neighbours Manchester City.

TEAMtalk understands that Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the game’s finest tacticians, views Mainoo as one of England’s brightest prospects.

While transfers between Man Utd and Man City are rare, Guardiola’s admiration could make this a situation worth monitoring closely. Mainoo’s ability to dictate play and adapt to high-pressing systems aligns perfectly with City’s philosophy.

Though no official asking price has been confirmed, Mainoo’s market value is estimated at around £70million, reflecting his immense potential despite limited starts this season.

His performances for England and flashes of brilliance at Man Utd have only heightened interest in his services. The Red Devils are well aware of how good he could be and would demand a high fee for him.

As the January transfer window approaches, Mainoo’s future remains uncertain. Will he stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, or could a blockbuster move to a rival club be on the horizon?

For now, the Premier League’s elite are watching closely.

DON’T MISS 👉 Ranking the 50 best Premier League signings from the summer transfer window

Latest Man City news

🔵 Saudis ‘make move’ for unlucky Man City star as player’s stance revealed

🔵 Barcelona ‘working’ on mind-blowing Erling Haaland signing as Man City star picks next club – multiple reports

🔵 Six summer signings who can have huge Champions League impacts – Liverpool, Arsenal stars lead the way

IN FOCUS: Has Kobbie Mainoo been neglected by Ruben Amorim?