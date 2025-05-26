Manchester City have made an enquiry for Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri as Pep Guardiola looks to sign a new left-back, but the Cityzens face competition for his signature.

City are planning to add in multiple positions as they look to fight for the Premier League title again next season and Ait-Nouri figures highly on their shortlist.

The 23-year-old has notched five goals and seven assists in 41 games across all competitions for Wolves this term, and is open to taking on a new challenge.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, City have emerged as serious contenders to sign Ait-Nouri this summer – with transfer talks underway.

“Understand Manchester City have asked for deal conditions for Rayan Aït-Nouri at Wolves,” Romano posted on X.

“He’s high on the list for left back position with contacts expected to continue.”

Ait-Nouri’s Wolves contract expires next year, but the club have the option to extend the deal by another year, which they’ll likely exercise to protect his value. Other reports have stated that it could take £45m to lure the Algerian international away from Molineux.

Man City prioritising new left-back signing

Guardiola wants a new left-back to compete with Josko Gvardiol, which could allow the Croatian to move into the centre-back position next season.

City have been linked with several targets in recent months. As revealed by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti in February, AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez has been considered, but with Saudi club Al Hilal pushing for a deal, they could miss out.

Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso is also on City’s shortlist. Journalist Ben Jacobs reported for TEAMtalk in February that City’s interest in the 25-year-old is concrete.

Cambiaso is available for a similar price tag to Ait-Nouri, believed to be around £50m, so it will be interesting to see which of the duo the Premier League giants choose to focus on.

City are keen to get their business done as early as possible, with concrete moves set to be made in the ‘exceptional’ transfer window before the FIFA Club World Cup. The ‘exceptional’ window runs from June 1 to June 10.

However, as mentioned, City aren’t the only club keen on Ait-Nouri. Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Wolves ace, although their top left-back target is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Tottenham are also interested in Ait-Nouri and could stand a chance of getting him after qualifying for the Champions League through winning the Europa League.

