Manchester City are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Troyes starlet Mathys Detourbet, with TEAMtalk able to confirm a deal is now progressing towards completion and in a move that will suit the Ligue 1 promotion chasers down to the ground.

As exclusively revealed by us in January, City had been assessing talent within their sister club network, with both Detourbet and teammate Christ Batola identified as players of significant interest.

Sources indicate that Paris Saint-Germain have also been monitoring both youngsters closely, but City Football Group are determined to retain control of the pair within their system.

And in light of that, TEAMtalk understands that Detourbet, a left winger, is now set to sign for Manchester City this summer, with plans already in place for him to return to Troyes on loan next season to continue his development.

The Ligue 2 side, based in the Champagne wine region, 140km south-east of Paris, are currently top of the Ligue 2 standings and have a four-point cushion on St Etienne as they look to seal a return to the top flight for the first time since the 2022/23 season.

Retaining their star man’s services next season – Detourbet has four goals and seven assists this season from 35 appearances – will be seen as a huge plus in negotiations to sell the 18-year-old to their sister club.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man City delay move for second Troyes star

Meanwhile, 16-year-old striker Batola is expected to commit his long-term future to Troyes, with a new deal in the pipeline that will keep him within the City Group structure.

City’s approach reflects their ongoing strategy of identifying and securing elite young talent early, ensuring they remain within their global network amid growing competition from Europe’s top clubs.

The move to tie the centre forward, who has nine goals and two assists from 21 games this season, will allow City to retain his talent within their group and give them a transfer option for the future.

But for now, Batola is being filed under the category of a possible future transfer target.

With PSG among those circling, City have moved decisively to protect their position and are now on the verge of landing one of the most promising prospects in Detourbet, while tying down another within their group in Batola, showing exactly why and how their multi-club model is already paying dividends.

In terms of signings for here and now, City are continuing to prioritise a move for a Newcastle United star described as a ‘dream target’, though TEAMtalk understands that the Cityzens are actively working on alternative options as part of their recruitment drive heading into the summer.