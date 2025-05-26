Al Hilal are ready to make a major statement in the summer transfer window, with AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez emerging as one of their priority targets, TEAMtalk understands.

The Saudi Pro League outfit are building towards an ambitious campaign next season and are keen to reinforce their squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Sources close to the situation confirm that Hernandez is firmly on Al Hilal’s radar, with club chiefs making significant progress in recent weeks.

Hernandez, 27, signed for Milan in 2019 and has played a key role in their success in recent years. He has made 262 appearances for the Rossoneri, notching 34 goals and 45 assists.

Hernandez has bags of experience at the highest level, having won two trophies with Milan.

The Frenchman’s future at San Siro has been uncertain for some time. His current deal expires next year and talks over a new contract with Milan have stalled for close to a year, prompting interest from the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and another unnamed Serie A side.

TEAMtalk revealed on February 26 that Man City have considered Hernandez as a potential full-back signing, along with Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso. However, Saudi side Al Hilal have now exploded into the race for Hernandez.

TEAMtalk understands that Al Hilal have entered the race for Hernandez with serious intent.

We revealed in an update on May 20 that Hernandez’s contract renewal with Milan has been on hold for nearly a year and the chances of him penning a new deal grow slimmer by the day.

And now, sources state that discussions between Al Hilal and Hernandez’s representatives have been ongoing for around a month, with negotiations being kept under the radar.

Crucially, the player is understood to have given the green light to continue talks and assess the full scope of Al Hilal’s offer.

While personal terms are still being discussed, sources indicate that there would likely be no major hurdles between the clubs if an agreement is reached.

Milan were open to parting ways with the 26-year-old as early as January, when newly-promoted Como tabled an offer. Given his contract situation, the Rossoneri are willing to cash in for a fee in the region of €30m (£25m)

A resolution could arrive in the coming weeks, before the Club World Cup starts on June 14, as Al Hilal step up their pursuit of one of Europe’s top left-backs in a bid to bolster their star-studded squad.

