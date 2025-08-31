Manchester City are pushing to sign PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow evening, while a player sale is also imminent, per Fabrizio Romano.

The Cityzens are still in the market for another new shot stopper despite re-signing James Trafford from Burnley in a deal worth £31m, including add-ons.

Trafford, 22, made some impressive saves in a clash against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier today but was unable to stop his side losing the game 2-1.

The ex-Burnley man made a costly error last weekend in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, but did perform better in the game against the Seagulls.

Donnarumma, 26, is considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he has been heavily linked with a move to Man City in recent weeks.

PSG are prepared to sell the Italian international, who hasn’t made a single competitive appearance since the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, as he looks to take on a new challenge.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, reliable journalist Romano has confirmed that Man City goalkeeper Ederson is expected to join Fenerbahce, and Donnarumma has been lined up as his replacement.

“I can tell you that Fenerbahce are presenting now while I’m recording this video a new proposal to Manchester City,” Romano said.

“They are attacking to close the deal for Ederson and to make the player fly as soon as possible for [the] medical and contract signing. So, Ederson, Fenerbahce is getting really concrete.”

“I can reveal to you, this is a big update. Manchester City are already planning for the medical of Gigio Donnarumma.”

READ MORE 👉 Man City landing Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo for ‘huge fee’ lies with sale to Prem rivals

Ederson out, Donnarumma in for Man City?

Ederson has been left out of all of Man City’s Premier League fixtures by Pep Guardiola so far this term, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him join Fenerbahce imminently.

Donnarumma has the potential to be a valuable addition for the Cityzens after they have endured a shaky start to the campaign.

The 6ft5in keeper, who joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021, has made 161 appearances in total for PSG, keeping 56 clean sheets in the process.

Donnarumma has plenty of experience at the highest level, having won the Champions League with PSG last season, and chalking up 74 caps for Italy to date.

He is thought to be open to joining Man City, with further talks between clubs expected to take place on deadline day.

DON’T MISS 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

IN FOCUS: Donnarumma vs Ederson, 2024/25