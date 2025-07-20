Pep Guardiola could be set for a big change at the goalkeeper position

Manchester City are advancing in talks to re-sign James Trafford from Burnley after serial trophy-winning stopper Ederson opened talks over a switch to another European heavyweight.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in the middle of a major rebuild after a disastrous defence of their Premier League title last season. Indeed, they have brought in five new signings thus far at a cost of around £127million (€145.7 / $169).

However, Man City are set to have to dive into the keeper market following the latest reports on 31-year-old Ederson‘s future.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a shock move to the Saudi Pro League last summer only to end up staying put. However, reports from Turkey, as per the Daily Mirror, now state that Ederson has reached an agreement on personal terms with Galatasaray.

The Turkish giants are poised to open talks with City over a transfer fee to conclude a deal which would bring Ederson’s eight-year stay at The Etihad to an end.

The experienced stopper has won a remarkable 18 trophies during his stay at City, but that could be coming to a fairly swift end as Galatasaray make their move.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti revealed recently that the Turkish side had made an initial offer to City to try and get Ederson on board.

Losing Ederson’s services would be a major blow for City, although landing his replacement is already firmly on the cards.

Trafford lined up for Man City return

While Ederson could be on his way, City have already opened negotiations with Burnley over a deal which would see 22-year-old Trafford head back to The Etihad, two years after leaving the club permanently.

Sky Sports have confirmed that City are trying to negotiate on the £40million buyback fee that was agreed between the two clubs back in the summer of 2023, when Trafford made the switch to Turf Moor.

Trafford has gone on to establish himself as one of England’s top young stoppers since and has attracted transfer interest from Newcastle after an outstanding 2024/25 Championship campaign. Indeed, the former City man kept a remarkable 29 clean sheets in 45 league games last term, conceding just 16 goals in the process.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies had been the favourites to land Trafford, as has been previously reported by TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher, having seen a £27m bid rejected last month.

However, it now appears that City are in pole position to bring back their fformer academy graduate, who left the club without making a single senior appearance.

Should Burnley lose Trafford they could, ironically, move for City’s current No.2 Stefan Ortega as his replacement.

