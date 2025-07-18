Manchester City are set to rival Newcastle United for the signing of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano, and have a key advantage in the race.

Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his goalkeeper options amid uncertainty surrounding Ederson and Stefan Ortega, both of whose contracts expire next summer.

“Manchester City considering move for James Trafford to return to the club this summer…but only if one of their two main GKs leaves,” Romano wrote on X.

“Contacts took place in the recent days as Man City have buy buy-back clause, this is why the Newcastle deal is not sealed yet.”

Another journalist, Ben Jacobs, has confirmed that Trafford’s buy-back clause is set at £40million, and interestingly, Burnley could turn to City goalkeeper Ortega to replace him.

“Understand Stefan Ortega is an option for Burnley in case they lose James Trafford. No approach yet,” Jacobs posted on X.

“Man City considering Trafford and have a £40m buyback, as Fabrizio Romano called. Newcastle have also been working on a deal for the Burnley keeper, viewing Trafford as a top target.”

Man City hold advantage in goalkeeper chase

Man City’s buy-back clause puts them in a strong position to beat Newcastle in the race for Trafford, who, as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, is one of the Magpies’ top targets.

The 22-year-old played a crucial role in Burnley’s promotion from the Championship, keeping a very impressive 29 clean sheets in the second tier last term – the most of any goalkeeper in the division by a big margin.

Trafford has earned multiple call-ups to the England first team but is yet to make his debut, and joining a top Premier League side could be the perfect step to break into Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Trafford started his career with Man City and after loan spells with Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers, joined Burnley permanently for £15million in 2023.

Newcastle want to bring in the young shot-stopper as a long-term replacement for Nick Pope, 33, who is highly valued but past his prime, and struggled with injuries last term.

Man City, meanwhile, seem to accept that they could lose Ederson or Ortega this summer. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed earlier today (July 18) that Galatasaray are keen on Ederson, and have submitted an opening bid for the Brazilian.

With Burnley interested in Ortega, it will be interesting to see whether Guardiola green-lights using him as a makeweight in a deal for Trafford, to help bring the price down.

