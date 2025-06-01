Manchester City are hurtling towards the signing of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki for a cut-price fee, with a deal expected to ‘advance fast’, while they’re also in pole position to sign an exciting midfielder.

The Cityzens are expected to have another busy transfer window as Pep Guardiola looks to build a squad capable of lifting the Premier League trophy again.

Cherki, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, notched an impressive 12 goals and 20 assists across all competitions this term, capturing the attention of several top sides.

With his Lyon contract expiring in 2026, the French side have decided to sell the 21-year-old this summer to avoid losing him on a free, and Man City are ‘confident’ of winning the race, while they’re also closing on a deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed an update today (June 1). “Manchester City and OL are in club to club talks for Rayan Cherki, deal expected to advance fast next week,” Romano posted on X.

“Price tag will be in excess of €30m (£25.3m) for Cherki; Man City are confident. #MCFC mantain their plan: Cherki and Reijnders deals to be done in the next days.”

With the ‘exceptional’ transfer window open from June 1 to June 10, the expectation is that Man City will get the Cherki and Reijnders deals done very soon.

READ MORE: Man City to complete deal for ex-Liverpool man Jurgen Klopp loves

Man City to make two big signings next week

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher led the way on Cherki when he exclusively revealed on May 29 that the French forward had said yes to joining Man City.

Fletcher stated in his report that City were set to ramp up their efforts to sign the youngster and now that has transpired, with club-to-club talks ongoing.

Cherki is viewed internally at the Etihad as an alternative to Florian Wirtz, who City showed interest in before he chose to join Liverpool instead.

As for Reijnders, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed City’s interest in the midfielder on April 11, and now they’re close to signing him.

Man City have thundered in with a first official bid worth €60m (€50.5m) for Reijnders, and while Milan are likely to reject that, a compromise is expected to be reached.

We understand that Milan are trying to hold out for around €90m (£76m) for Reijnders, so the two clubs will have to meet in the middle somewhere.

The 26-year-old Dutch international had a fantastic season personally, despite Milan struggling as a whole. He scored 15 goals and made five assists, his best campaign to date.

City are on the hunt for midfielders who can help fill the void left by Kevin de Bruyne and Reijnders looks set to head to Manchester in the very near future.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man City news

👉 Man City to quickly complete sublime signing after launching official bid

👉 Man City icon Kevin De Bruyne rejects TWO Prem rivals as Fabrizio Romano reveals all on Napoli move

👉 Man City to axe record-breaking winger after Guardiola ‘talks’ as Everton put on red alert

Man City QUIZ: Most expensive signing per year, 2015-2024