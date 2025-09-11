Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Rodrygo, and Pep Guardiola could finally sign the winger after Real Madrid dropped their demands, per reports.

Guardiola’s side had earmarked the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Savinho, who came close to joining Tottenham in the final weeks of the window.

Spurs saw at least two offers rejected for the Man City star and had they been successful in their attempts to lure him to London, Rodrygo may well have made the switch to the Eithad.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Guardiola is ‘pressuring’ the Man City hierarchy to sign Rodrygo in January.

The report claims that Rodrygo could ‘consider’ a Real Madrid exit should he not play consistently under Xabi Alonso.

The winger has played just 81 minutes of football in LaLiga so far this term, starting just one of three games for Los Blancos.

Man City are said to have spent the ‘whole summer’ exploring his signing. Now, they could get their chance, as a bid of €80million (£69m / $94m) would be enough to at start negotiations. Crucially, the Cityzens are reportedly ‘willing’ to put that amount on the table.

Man City remain interested in Real Madrid star

Rodrygo may not be a consistent starter for Alonso, but he remains a valuable squad player for Madrid, and would need replacing should he leave the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian’s contract is valid until 2028, which puts the LaLiga giants in a strong negotiating position.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones reported on August 16 that Rodrygo has ‘always wanted to play for Guardiola’ – and it is true that the Catalan admirer is a big admirer of his.

Man City ultimately decided against a move for the winger over the summer, but are poised to strike should they get encouragement from a player that he is ready to take on a new challenge. His plan so far has been to stay and fight for his place at Madrid.

Our information over Rodrygo’s price tag is different, too. Madrid have so far held firm on a valuation of €100million (£86m / $117m), and it remains to be seen if they budge.

Much will also depend on Savinho’s future. Recent reports suggest that Thomas Frank’s side are considering launching another move for the Man City winger, and TEAMtalk has consistently reported that they would be willing to pay more than £69million to get him.

The exciting duo are two players to keep an eye on over the coming months, especially if Rodrygo continues to play a bit part role for Madrid.

