Kevin De Bruyne is in talks to join a new club

Manchester City icon Kevin De Bruyne is in discussions with a Major League Soccer outfit as his ideal switch to the US reignites, according to a report.

De Bruyne has confirmed that he will leave Man City on a free transfer this summer as his contract has not been renewed. The attacking midfielder has been one of City’s best ever players, though the club opted against extending his deal due to his fitness problems this season.

De Bruyne showed he can still compete at the highest level on Friday, scoring the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Various outlets have reported that he would love to play in MLS next as he often heads to the US on holiday.

De Bruyne previously held talks with San Diego FC, though they soon admitted his wage demands would be too high.

But ESPN report that the Belgian’s switch across the pond is back on, as Chicago Fire are ‘in talks’ to land him on a designated player contract.

Fire ‘have the inside track’ for De Bruyne and are favourites to take him to MLS.

Inter Miami have ‘first refusal’ for De Bruyne thanks to ‘discovery rights’, which is a rule designed to stop MLS clubs from bidding against each other for the same big-name star.

David Beckham’s franchise have already filled all their designated player slots however, which has ‘opened the door’ for Fire to swoop in.

Fire are also leading New York City FC and D.C. United in the chase for the 33-year-old.

Fire have one designated player slot left, while their ‘ambitious owners’ are eager to tie up a marquee deal for De Bruyne.

Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter recently confirmed that the club is on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder such as De Bruyne.

De Bruyne a perfect fit for Chicago Fire

“I think that in a perfect world you’d be able to invest across the entire roster and say, ‘OK, we can bring in world-class players in every position,’ but it’s not perfect,” the former USMNT boss told reporters.

“There’s a salary cap, there’s a limited amount of designated players. So I think the most sense is to bring in an attacking player.

“Someone that can change the game consistently from an attacking end and can work with the offensive weapons we already have to bring out more in them and help them continue and overall help the team both on and off the field.”

The Saudis are also interested in De Bruyne and could offer him a colossal wage to snub Fire. As things stand, though, the six-time Premier League champion is set to prioritise his family’s ideal next destination – the US – over money.

Chelsea have been linked with a shock move to reunite with De Bruyne, though that appears unlikely.

Separate reports have detailed Aston Villa’s interest in keeping the playmaker in the Premier League.

