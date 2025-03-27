Trent Alexander-Arnold responds as Man City make late move to hijack Real Madrid transfer

Manchester City have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing the response that the Liverpool star has given to the Cityzens, who have agreed on personal terms with another right-back.

The long-running transfer saga involving Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool and Real Madrid is finally coming to an end. Multiple journalists and news outlets, including The Athletic and trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, reported this week that the England international right-back has decided to leave the Reds at the end of the season when his contract expires and will switch to Spanish giants Madrid on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool youth system to establish himself in the first team.

The defender has scored 22 goals and provided 87 assists in 349 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career.

The right-back won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League during the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield. and there is a very good chance that he will become the champions of England with Liverpool this season under Arne Slot.

It is not just Madrid who took a shine to the 26-year-old, with a report in December 2024 claiming that Man City also wanted to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

The defending Premier League champions were claimed to have opened talks with the Englishman’s representatives.

Defensa Central has now backed those claims about Man City’s interest in Alexander-Arnold.

The report has revealed that Man City “tried until the last second to convince the English defender”, but the Liverpool star made it clear to them that he was not interested in a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Like Man City, Barcelona also made a late approach, but Alexander-Arnold’s mind has long been made up about a switch to Madrid.

Man City agree personal terms with Andrea Cambiaso

While Man City will be disappointed to have missed out on Alexander-Arnold, the Premier League club could be successful in their pursuit of Juventus right-back Andrea Cambiasso.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs reported on February 28 that Man City are keen on a summer deal for Cambiasso.

The Cityzens want to sign a new right-back and believe that the 25-year-old Italy international fits the bill.

Kyle Walker is on loan at AC Milan at the moment, and the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back does not appear to have a long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Man City already have agreed on personal terms with Cambiasso.

The defending Premier League champions, though, are facing competition from Liverpool, who are looking at Cambiasso as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Latest Man City news: Grealish exit, Dibling interest

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man City are ready to offload Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window.

Grealish has never been able to establish himself as an undisputed started in Guardiola’s starting line-up.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea and Newcastle United are among the clubs keen on a summer deal for the former Aston Villa attacker.

Man City are reported to be showing keen interest in Southampton star Tyler Dibling.

With the Saints all but certain to get relegated to the Championship, Dibling is very likely to leave the club in the summer.

Man City are now said to be competing with Manchester United for Dibling.

Meanwhile, Argentine giants River Plate have been told to make a move for Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Former River striker Carlos Morete said: “River Plate have a manager and brains. Maybe they called and I don’t know, or it wasn’t made public. Why didn’t anyone take a plane to Manchester and go find out about De Bruyne?”

Morete added: “He’s 33 years old. You pay him $20m (£15.5m / €18.5m), he’s free, and see if you can bring him in or not.

“He’ll make you a champion, make you fight for championships, and solve all your problems. Go check out his physical condition. He’s a real star and he’s not that old. Make him an offer. He’ll leave City for free, pay him $20m a year, and bring him in.

“If you buy a player like the Colombian [Kevin Castano] or [Sebastian] Driussi, you’ve made a mess of millions of dollars. Here, you don’t pay a penny for his transfer, and you’re bringing in a star. Everything River brought doesn’t solve anything.”

POLL: Where will Man City finish in the Premier League this season?