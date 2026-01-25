Manchester City are actively keeping tabs on Trent Alexander-Arnold as uncertainty continues to grow over his future at Real Madrid, TEAMtalk understands, though a move for him would be expensive.

Sources indicate that Alexander-Arnold remains determined to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there is frustration behind the scenes over how his debut season in Spain has unfolded.

The England international has struggled to make the impact he and the club envisaged, following his high-profile arrival from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold, 27, has only started five games in La Liga, and continued speculation about his future has sparked interest from elsewhere.

Intermediaries have begun doing their due diligence and, we can confirm, have held talks with Man City, who are in the market for a new right-back ahead of the summer window.

While no formal approach has been made, the Premier League champions are understood to be assessing the situation carefully.

Alexander-Arnold signed a five-year deal when he joined Real Madrid last summer, tying him to the club until 2029. That long-term commitment means any move would require a significant financial package, both in terms of transfer fee and wages. Madrid are not under pressure to sell, but the player’s frustration could open the door if the right offer arrives.

Man City plotting surprise Alexander-Arnold move

Man City’s new sporting director, Hugo Viana, is already showing he is not afraid to go after big deals, following the successful January pursuits of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo.

Those moves have set the tone for what promises to be a bold approach in the next window.

The champions are bracing themselves for a busy summer, with a number of established names facing uncertain futures – including Rodri, John Stones and Bernardo Silva.

That backdrop could accelerate plans to refresh key areas of the squad, and right-back is firmly on the agenda.

There are only a handful of clubs capable of putting together a package to lure Alexander-Arnold away from Madrid, and Man City are firmly among that elite group.

Alexander-Arnold would be a statement addition. He was considered one of Europe’s best full-backs during his time with rivals Liverpool, where he helped the Reds to win eight major trophies.

He notched 23 goals and 92 assists in 354 appearances for Liverpool. However, he hasn’t had the same impact at Madrid, so a return to the Premier League could tempt him.

