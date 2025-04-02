Manchester City will allow three big names to leave this summer, including Bernardo Silva, to help them splash out £50million on AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders, it has been claimed.

Pep Guardiola knows that his ageing squad needs rebuilding, and that process began during the January transfer window. Kyle Walker headed to Milan on a loan-to-buy deal, while four new players hungry for success arrived at the Etihad.

They were Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. So far, versatile forward Marmoush has had the biggest impact on Man City.

The club will be involved in a host more transfers this summer as Guardiola looks to improve positions such as central midfield, left wing, goalkeeper and right-back.

Football Insider now state that City are aiming to free up space in their squad for Milan midfielder Reijnders to join.

City ‘have identified Reijnders as a top target’ and have been told they will need to pay £50m (€60m / $64.5m) to land him.

Milan are in a strong negotiation position, having tied Reijnders down to a new long-term contract in early March.

In order to make up space on the wage bill and recoup some funds first, City could offload Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Kevin De Bruyne.

All three are brilliant players but City are wary of them declining in the next few years now they have reached their 30s.

Silva’s contract expires in June 2026. If no extension is planned then it would make sense for City to sell the Portuguese this summer so they can still get good money for him.

Kovacic’s deal runs until June 2027, while De Bruyne’s terms are due to expire this summer.

The latter is supposedly willing to accept a reduced role so he can extend his contract by 12 months, though City are concerned by his recent fitness record.

Silva has been linked with European giants such as Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain throughout multiple transfer windows, so it will be interesting to see if they return for him in the summer.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Guardiola has given Kovacic’s sale the green light, with the Croatia star emerging as a target for Atletico Madrid.

De Bruyne has held talks with San Diego FC, though the MLS outfit have admitted he will likely be out of their price range.

Man City exodus gets underway

It emerged on Tuesday that City are also planning to offload Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish as part of their summer overhaul.

In addition to Reijnders, Guardiola is ‘serious’ about a double deal for shining Bundesliga pair Florian Wirtz and Hugo Larsson.

TEAMtalk revealed on March 21 that Reijnders has shot up City’s wish list and is emerging as a priority target.

And on Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that City have made an enquiry about the 26-year-old’s availability after scouting him extensively this campaign.

City will be hoping their good relationship with Milan from the Walker deal can help them to forge an agreement for Reijnders later this year.

Meanwhile, Guardiola and City have provided clarity on Erling Haaland's ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Guardiola and City have provided clarity on Erling Haaland’s ankle injury.

The striker is expected to be out for 5-7 weeks and should feature again for City this season, including in their Club World Cup campaign.

In order to replace Ederson, City have set their sights on Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Although, reports state that Chelsea will battle City for the Serbian’s capture this summer.

