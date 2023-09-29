Tuchel blunder sees Man City plot world class Bayern signing that’ll traumatise Chelsea

Manchester City will go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid for a stunning Bayern Munich signing that’ll leave Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea in despair, per a report.

World class stars were dotted around Bayern Munich’s ranks long before Harry Kane moved to Bavaria. Alphonso Davies can stake a claim to being among the world’s best left-backs. Elsewhere, Jamal Musiala is running Jude Bellingham close for the honour of being the next great attacking midfielder.

Despite being just 20 years of age, Musiala already has well over 100 appearances to his name for Bayern. He’s also been capped 23 times for Germany and was named in the Bundesliga team of the season last term.

However, despite his incredible talent, Musiala’s game-time has slightly dropped off since Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann in the dugout. Even when starting, Musiala is rarely given the full 90 minutes.

Now, according to a report in Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), the slight demotion since Tuchel arrived could be the catalyst that sparks an exit from Bayern.

Only the biggest teams will be able to compete for a player of Musiala’s calibre. Indeed, Transfermarkt’s valuation of €110m (approx. £95.2m) gives an indication of the types of numbers that’s be required to seal a deal.

To that end, the report names Man City and Real Madrid as the two clubs who’ll vie for Musiala’s signature if he pushes to leave Bayern.

City are described as ‘dreaming’ of adding a ‘top level’ player such as Musiala to their attacking ranks. Kevin De Bruyne is not getting any younger aged 32, while Bernardo Silva’s new contract contains a £50m release clause that becomes valid next summer.

As such, City may soon require a new general to pull the strings in the final third and Musiala would fit that billing.

City are understood to have been tracking Musiala for some time and his slashed minutes under Tuchel would be what emboldens City to make an approach in 2024.

Musiala to Man City would be calamitous for Chelsea

Musiala moving to the Etihad would be bitter news to swallow for City’s Premier League rivals, but for Chelsea in particular.

Indeed, Musiala was on Chelsea’s books between 2011-19 before being lured to Bayern Munich.

The Blues have an infamous history of losing players either for nothing or minimal fees who’d go on to become world class stars in the Premier League.

Indeed, Chelsea once counted Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah among their ranks. Declan Rice was also in the club’s system for seven years as a youngster.

If the Spanish report is accurate and Musiala sees his future away from Bayern, he could be the latest to leave Chelsea fans shaking their heads.

