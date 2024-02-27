Manchester City are reportedly more open than ever before to the sale of Kevin De Bruyne this summer amid claims they have named their price amid links to two destinations and following claims Pep Guardiola has identified his successor.

The Belgian playmaker is one of the greatest and most decorated players in the rich history of Manchester City, having helped them to win an astonishing 13 major trophies in his nine years at the Etihad Stadium. That haul includes a remarkable five Premier League titles, while also scoring 98 goals and assisting in a remarkable 153 more, giving him a goal contribution of one every 1.46 appearances.

However, with his deal due to expire in June 2025, both City and De Bruyne find themselves at a major crossroads this summer.

Indeed, City were in receipt of an approach from an intermediary representing the Saudi Pro-League last summer to find out whether the Blues were open to the sale of their star midfielder. At the time, the door was firmly slammed shut, though it is believed that interest – thought to be generating from the same Al-Ittihad side who also want to snare Mohamed Salah – remains firmly in place.

IN DEPTH: Ten superstars out of contract in 2025: Vital Liverpool duo, Man City legend and Ballon d’Or winner

Having seen several top Premier League and European stars lured to the Middle East by unspeakably high wages, including Man City duo Riyah Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte, they are now ready to step up their interest in landing on De Bruyne in what will be arguably their biggest arrival since the capture of Cristiano Ronaldo that kicked everything off in the Gulf State.

Man City name their price as sale of De Bruyne gathers pace

Any move to sign the 99-times capped Belgium midfielder will be led by sporting director of the ambitious Saudi Pro League, Michael Emenalo, who has made clear their desire to further grow their competition.

But rather than dismiss their approach out of hand, The Athletic claims City are very much now open to the sale of the experienced star.

Indeed, having seen injuries catch up a little with the star this season, they declare that a sizeable offer for De Bruyne – who turns 33 in the summer – could well be accepted.

Pep Guardiola is also reportedly prepared to say goodbye to his elite star, despite having come to depend on him so much over the years, but knowing a huge offer could simply be too good for City to ignore.

Per their report, Al-Ittihad are likely to open with a £60m offer for De Bruyne, though City will reportedly hold out for more with a figure of £90m declared as their breaking point.

De Bruyne is said to have an open mind on his future with his future now ‘in review’ and with an understanding that a move to the Middle East would grant him wealth beyond his wildest dreams. However, he is not short on cash and it’s reported he could also be keen on a surprise move to the MLS, with that product also elevated by the arrival of a star man last year in Lionel Messi.

As it goes, it’s claimed a move to the United States is actually more of a preference to the player and he would push for a move there were City to decide to cash in.

Guardiola eyes €100m De Bruyne heir

De Bruyne has featured just 11 times this season after spending a lengthy period on the sidelines with a troublesome hamstring issue, while he has had some other fitness issues of late that forced him to miss Saturday’s win at Bournemouth.

Like any well-run club, City have a succession plan in place for all their top stars, and that includes De Bruyne and moreso given his contract situation.

And according to reports dating back to September, Guardiola and Co are willing to spend as much as €100m to land on his perfect heir in the form of Germany star Florian Wirtz.

The 20-year-old is enjoying an exceptional season with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, who are eight points clear of 11-time reigning champions Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Wirtz has arguably been the star of the show, contributing eight goals and 14 assists from his No 10 role, and looking every bit like a De Bruyne in-the-making.

Understandably, demand is high for for 14-times capped Germany international, with Liverpool and Real Madrid among those also keen. Indeed, the Reds have been tipped to make Wirtz the first signing of the Alonso era if they manage to persuade the 42-year-old to ditch Leverkusen for Liverpool.

Given they hope to offload De Bruyne for a similar fee, the chance to bring in a man almost 12 years his junior and boasting similar traits could prove too good a piece of business for City to ignore.

If and when he does leave, there will undoubtedly be an outpouring of emotion and potentially higher acclaim granted when the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany also moved on.

DON’T MISS: Man City dish out long-term contract to attacking talent Pep Guardiola loves