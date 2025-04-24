Manchester City have held new talks for Florian Wirtz and are pushing to sign the Bayer Leverkusen superstar before Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Wirtz is one of the most coveted players in the world after establishing himself as a crucial starter for Leverkusen in recent seasons. The attacking midfielder clearly has the ability to shine in the Champions League for years to come.

Leverkusen have opened dialogue with Wirtz’s camp as they try to tie him down to a new contract which includes a gigantic €150million (£128m / $171m) release clause.

But it is unclear whether Wirtz is happy to sign such a deal as he knows some of the most successful clubs in the world are chasing him.

Leverkusen will have to lower their demands if the playmaker refuses to pen fresh terms, likely to between €100-130m (up to £111m / $148m).

TBR Football have now provided an update on Wirtz’s situation. It is claimed that Man City are ‘making progress in their quest to land Wirtz this summer’.

Man City are ‘confident’ about snaring the Germany star as they ‘feel he will leave Leverkusen at the end of the season’.

The Cityzens want to make Wirtz a ‘marquee signing’ as they prepare for life without current playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

New City sporting director Hugo Viana has ‘promised Wirtz he will replace De Bruyne and take his place’ in the starting eleven.

City have ‘assured Wirtz that he will be vital to their plans… as the heartbeat of their side’, and this ‘guarantee’ has impressed the 21-year-old.

The report adds that so far, Wirtz’s father – who represents him – has ‘only held talks with City, Madrid and Bayern’.

READ NEXT 🌐

Chelsea plot astonishing Kevin De Bruyne reunion as three PL clubs linked with Man City icon

Pep Guardiola ‘orders’ Man City to pay £171m for TWO Real Madrid midfielders

Florian Wirtz set for stunning move

That is despite it being claimed on Wednesday that Liverpool are prepared to rival City for the supreme talent after ‘identifying him as a summer target’.

It emerged last week that Bayern have held ‘secret talks’ with Wirtz’s entourage as they try to get the jump on their transfer rivals.

Wirtz’s family have been impressed by the lengths the Bavarians are going to in an attempt to secure a deal. Wirtz himself, however, is also very tempted by the prospect of shining away from Germany with either City or Madrid.

We revealed on February 12 that Pep Guardiola had handpicked Wirtz as his ideal successor for De Bruyne in the No 10 role.

Man City transfers: Star ‘accepts’ move; shock United link

Meanwhile, a £64m target has given City the ‘green light’ to sign him this summer after contacts ‘intensified’ in recent days.

De Bruyne could be followed out of the Etihad by a City academy graduate, though.

Rivals Manchester United are monitoring his situation in a surprise twist, it has been claimed.

POLL: City’s best Bundesliga signing