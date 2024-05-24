Vincent Kompany to raid Man City for TWO fan favourites in ultimate betrayal of Pep Guardiola

Vincent Kompany wants to take two key Man City players to Bayern Munich

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is set to become the new manager of Bayern Munich and is reportedly planning a raid on his former club Manchester City.

Reports suggest that Kompany has already agreed to join the German giants and now all that needs sorting out is a compensation fee with Burnley.

Instant success will no doubt be expected of the ex-Man City centre-back – especially after Bayern’s rare trophyless season under Thomas Tuchel.

Kompany is already planning for the transfer window with Bayern and is seriously interested in signing some of Man City’s biggest names.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Cityzens’ defender John Stones is one of the names at the top of Kompany’s shortlist as he looks to bolster his defensive options.

He played alongside Stones for three years at the Etihad between 2016 and 2019 and will now allegedly try to convince him to join Bayern.

However, a bombshell report has suggested that Stones isn’t the only Man City star Kompany has his eye on.

Vincent Kompany eyes Jack Grealish swoop

According to The Sun, Kompany is a ‘big fan’ of Jack Grealish and is ‘lining up’ a move to bring him to Bayern this summer.

It’s claimed that the Belgian has ‘wasted no time’ in identifying transfer targets for the Bundesliga club and Stones and Grealish are seemingly top of his shortlist.

Grealish is undoubtedly a top quality player on his day but has fallen down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order since the arrival of Jeremy Doku at the Etihad.

He joined Man City from Aston Villa for £100m in 2021 and has just won his third Premier League title with the Cityzens and could add the FA Cup on Saturday.

Grealish may not be in Guardiola’s starting XI however as he has started just 10 of the 29 Premier League games he’s been available for this season, with Guardiola using Grealish more in the Champions League.

This has negatively impacted Grealish’s chances of playing for England at the Euros this summer – which will be held in Germany.

The Sun add that Man City are likely to ‘resist’ any attempt to take Grealish away from the Etihad given the winger still has three years left on his contract.

The 28-year-old remains a popular figure in the City dressing room and was at the heart of the celebrations after his team lifted the PL title last week.

Kompany will therefore have a difficult task in convincing his former team to part ways with Grealish. Although, a front three of Grealish, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane at Bayern is a mouth-watering prospect.