Manchester City have already signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain and are now looking to reunite him with Warren Zaire-Emery, with a pundit having analysed the midfielder’s tricky situation in the French capital.

PSG had an historic season in 2024-25, finally ending their wait for Champions League glory while also completing a sublime quadruple encompassing the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions. Luis Enrique has done a fantastic job as head coach, moving PSG away from the superstars of the past and creating an electric side that works well together as a team.

Donnarumma was crucial to the quadruple triumph, keeping 17 clean sheets in 47 matches and pulling off some magnificent saves.

But the goalkeeper was replaced by Lucas Chevalier in the summer as he could not agree a new contract with the PSG hierarchy.

With Donnarumma’s contract due to expire in June 2026, PSG decided to get some money for the Italian by selling him to Man City for £26m.

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, City are planning their next signing from the Champions League holders and are eyeing 19-year-old Zaire-Emery.

Pep Guardiola identified Zaire-Emery as one of his ‘dream targets’ over the summer and still remains eager to work with him at the Etihad.

After learning of City’s interest in the Frenchman, PSG have set his price tag at a huge €100million (£87m).

Zaire-Emery is weighing up a move away from the Parc des Princes, despite all the success that has been achieved under Enrique.

The manager prefers other midfielders such as Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, and his system does not seem to suit Zaire-Emery.

Luis Enrique ‘terrible’ for Warren Zaire-Emery – pundit

On RMC Sport, ex-PSG winger Jerome Rothen said recently: “The situation is terrible for Warren Zaire-Emery. Since Luis Enrique’s arrival, he has regressed. But every time he plays, he has average matches.

“He is perhaps not compatible with Luis Enrique’s style of play. For his own good, it would perhaps be better for him to look elsewhere and have another experience with another coach.”

Jeunes Footeux add that there is ‘no doubt he will listen very carefully to suitors’ if his situation does not change in the coming months.

City will try to put themselves at the front of the queue if Zaire-Emery asks to leave PSG.

City could end up battling rivals Manchester United to bring the talented teenager to England. TEAMtalk revealed in June that United have explored Zaire-Emery’s potential signing.

Donnarumma could prove key if City are to beat United to the player’s capture at some stage in 2026.

Man City: Bayern swoop; winter exit

Meanwhile, City have identified a Bayern Munich star as a potential successor for Rodri in midfield, it has been claimed.

James Trafford will likely struggle to become City’s No 1 due to Donnarumma’s recent arrival.

TEAMtalk understands he is considering a January loan move amid interest from two clubs.

